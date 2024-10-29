Business Standard
Home / India News / Efforts were made to diminish & distort Sardar Patel's legacy: Amit Shah

Efforts were made to diminish & distort Sardar Patel's legacy: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah pointed out that it was due to Sardar Patel's vision and political skill that regions such as the Lakshadweep Islands, Junagarh, and Hyderabad became part of India

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Union Minister Amit Shah pointed out that Sardar Patel was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that efforts had been made to  "erase and undermine"  the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, highlighting that he was denied the Bharat Ratna for an extended period.
 
Speaking at the 'Run for Unity' event, held ahead of Patel's birth anniversary on October 31, Shah credited the first home minister of India with the integration of over 550 princely states into the Union, which he claimed was crucial for the nation’s unification.
 
Honouring Sardar Patel's contributions
 
Shah pointed out that it was due to Sardar Patel's vision and political skill that regions such as the Lakshadweep Islands, Junagarh, and Hyderabad became part of India.
 
 
“However, there were attempts to erase and undermine Sardar Patel's legacy,” he added while addressing participants at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.
 
The home minister noted that Patel was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 1991, 41 years after his death in 1950.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: People aged above 70 to get free treatment in hospitals, says PM Modi

Pollution

Delhi, Mumbai record poor AQI levels in Nov; Kolkata remains an outlier

Abhinav Arora

Who is Abhinav Arora, the 'Bal Sant' threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi's gang?

portable-counter-drones

Mumbai police impose month-long ban on drones, paragliders

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi extends Ayushman Bharat scheme to citizens aged above 70 years

 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, 2018 inaugurated the ‘Statue of Unity’, the world’s tallest statue, dedicated to Patel in Kevadia, Gujarat.
 
Shah expressed confidence in the unity of the nation and its commitment to realising Prime Minister Modi’s vision of transforming India into a fully developed nation by 2047. “By 2047, India will lead the world across all parameters,” he asserted.
 
Run for Unity
 
The 'Run for Unity' event, typically held on October 31 to mark Patel’s birth anniversary, was organised two days early due to Diwali falling on the same day.
 
“Today is Dhanteras, and we are holding the run on this auspicious occasion,” he added. Since 2014, the Modi government has observed October 31 as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day, reinforcing its commitment to the unity, integrity, and security of the nation.
 
As part of the National Unity Day celebrations, various programmes recalling Sardar Patel’s pivotal role in unifying India are currently being organised. Last week, Shah announced a two-year nationwide programme from 2024 to 2026 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, recognising his monumental contributions to the country.

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Sardar Patel deprived of Bharat Ratna, efforts made to erase legacy: Shah

Engineer Rashid, Jammu & Kashmir

Engineer Rashid questions J&K CM Abdullah about meetings with PM Modi, Shah

Milind Deora

Highlights: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena fields Milind Deora against Aaditya Thackeray from Worli

Amit Shah, Home Minister, amit

Peace can be established in Bengal only after infiltration stops: Amit Shah

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit, JP Nadda, Nadda

HM Amit Shah arrives Kolkata to launch BJP's membership drive in state

Topics : Amit Shah Independence Day sardar vallabhbhai patel Bharat Ratna Run for Unity Diwali Modi govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon