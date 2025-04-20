Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 07:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Eight held, including two juveniles, in teen's stabbing case in Delhi

On April 18, Zikra (19), who worked as a bouncer for jailed gangster Hashim Baba's wife, was arrested and sent to two-day police custody in the case

Investigators have collected evidence supporting the role of the accused. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

Delhi Police has apprehended eight people, including two juveniles, in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, officials said on Sunday.

The eight accused were arrested on Saturday. Six of them were identified as Sahil (18), Sohaib (35), Nafish (32), Aneesh (19), Zahida (42) and Vikas (29), they said.

On April 18, Zikra (19), who worked as a bouncer for jailed gangster Hashim Baba's wife, was arrested and sent to two-day police custody in the case, a senior police officer said.

Kunal, a resident of New Seelampur, was stabbed to death in J-Block, Jhuggi Seelampur, on the evening of April 17. He was rushed to JPC Hospital by his family members, where doctors declared him dead.

 

"Zikra, Sahil and the two juveniles conspired and carried out the fatal attack while the other five were involved in harbouring and helping the main accused escape," a senior official said.

A case under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Seelampur police station and multiple teams were formed to investigate the incident, he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the attack was the result of old enmity. On the day of the incident, the accused caught hold of Kunal and stabbed him multiple times, according to police.

Following the arrest of Zikra, locally referred to as 'Lady Don', police teams conducted raids across Delhi-NCR and in parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Ghaziabad, Meerut, Moradabad and Amroha.

During interrogation, Zikra revealed that in November last year, her cousin Sahil was attacked by Kunal's friends Lala and Shambhu. Although Kunal was present at the time of the attack, he was not named in the FIR as he was a minor, the officer said.

Investigators have collected evidence supporting the role of the accused and efforts are underway to recover the weapons used in the crime, the officer said.

Delhi Juvenile Justice Youth stabbed Crime in India

First Published: Apr 20 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

