Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 11:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / JD Vance, wife to visit Akshardham Temple; PM Modi to host dinner for them

JD Vance, wife to visit Akshardham Temple; PM Modi to host dinner for them

The US vice president, his wife, Usha, and their three children -- Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel -- are scheduled to land at the Palam airbase here at 10 am on Monday on a four-day India visit

JD Vance, Vance, Usha Vance

Vance is expected to be accompanied by at least five senior officials, including from the Pentagon and the State Department. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for US Vice President J D Vance and Indian-origin Second Lady Usha on Monday evening, after holding talks with the American leader that are set to focus on trade, tariff and several other key issues, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

The US vice president, his wife, Usha, and their three children -- Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel -- are scheduled to land at the Palam airbase here at 10 am on Monday on a four-day India visit.

The Vances will be welcomed on their arrival by a senior Union minister.

 

Besides Delhi, Vance and his family will travel to Jaipur and Agra.

Vance is expected to be accompanied by at least five senior officials, including from the Pentagon and the State Department, the people cited above said.

Also Read

PK Mishra, PK

India must generate 8-10 million jobs yearly, says PM's principal secy

India-Saudi Arabia flag

Big boost in mutual ties in recent years: Foreign Secy on PM's Saudi visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US tech billionaire Elon Musk (File Photo)

Elon Musk praises PM Modi, says he will visit India as Tesla preps launch

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to pay two-day visit to Saudi Arabia from April 22

PremiumModi, Narendra Modi

To beat Modi, Opposition needs new ideas-not nostalgia and caste math

Hours after arriving in Delhi, Vance and his family are scheduled to visit the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple and could also go to a shopping complex selling traditional Indian handcrafted goods, they said.

At 6:30 pm on Monday, Modi will host Vance for talks that are expected to focus on an early finalisation of the proposed India-US bilateral trade agreement as well as on ways to boost the overall trajectory of the ties between the two countries.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra are expected to be part of the Indian team to be led by Modi, the people said.

After the talks, the prime minister will host the Vances and the accompanying American officials for dinner.

The people cited above said Vance and his family will leave for Jaipur on Monday night.

In Delhi, the US vice president and his family are set to stay in the ITC Maurya Sheraton hotel.

On April 22, the Vances will visit a number of historical sites, including the Amer Fort, also known as the Amber Fort -- a UNESCO world heritage site -- the people said.

In the afternoon, the US vice president is scheduled to address a gathering at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur, they added.

Vance is expected to delve into the broader aspects of the India-US relations under the Donald Trump administration during his speech that is expected to be attended by diplomats, foreign policy experts, Indian government officials and academia.

The US vice president and his family are expected to travel to Agra on the morning of April 23, the people cited above said.

In Agra, they will visit the Taj Mahal and Shilpgram, an open-air emporium showcasing various Indian artefacts, they said.

After concluding their trip to Agra, the Vances will return to Jaipur in the second half of April 23.

Vance and his family will depart for the US from Jaipur on April 24, according to the people cited above.

In Jaipur, the Vances are set to stay at the elegant Rambagh Palace, a luxury hotel that once served as a royal guesthouse.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the 150 years celebration of BSE in Mumbai, Thursday, April 17, 2025 | Photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

FM Sitharaman to attend G20, IMF-World Bank meets during US, Peru visit

India Pakistan, India, Pakistan

MEA slams Pakistan's misuse of OIC, calls it 'longstanding habit'

Rafale, Aircraft

India, France to sign biggest Rafale-Marine fighter jet deal on April 28

Pakistan terrorist

At least 20 attacks on American fast food outlets in Apr, says Pak minister

Kulbhushan Jadhav

ICJ verdict ignored? Why Kulbhushan Jadhav still can't appeal in Pakistan

Topics : Narendra Modi External Affairs Ministry Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

Explore News

RR vs LSG Playing 11Yes Bank Q4 Results 2025RCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGT vs DC Playing11IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon