Emergency at Delhi Airport following bird-hit incident on cargo flight

Authorities at the Delhi Airport declared emergency on Saturday after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after take off

IANS New Delhi
civil aviation

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 3:42 PM IST
Authorities at the Delhi Airport declared emergency on Saturday after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after take off.

Officials said that the step was initiated so that the aircraft could land and technicians could check the plane for any technical glitch before clearance.

The flight landed safely and proper inspection was carried out.

Sources said that bird-hit incidents are not uncommon, but they pose major technical challenges and can prove to be fatally dangerous.

In October last year, a Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight was diverted back to Mumbai due to a bird hit.

--IANS

kvm/ksk/

Topics : Delhi airport | Dubai

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

