Emergency procurement powers help Army to modernise itself: Gen Manoj Pande

Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Wednesday said that emergency procurement powers given by the government has helped the force to modernise itself.

General Manoj Pande was addressing the Seminar themed "Year of Technology Absorption - Empowering the Soldier", at the Manekshaw Centre conducted by Centre for Land Warfare Studies.

"Emergency procurement powers given by government over four tranches has helped us to modernise ourselves with contracts worth at Rs 18,000 crore signed under it. These equipment's are now being used on the border," General Manoj Pande said in a seminar organised by the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), here.

He said that given the impact of technologies like Artificial Intelligence, cyber, big data analytics and electronic warfare, the salience of the cognitive domain is increasing manifold in the restructuring and reorganisation of the force.

"Towards improving mobility and protection, procurements include Light Strike Vehicle, Light Specialist Vehicles and Bullet Proof Jackets. Battlefield situational awareness is being increased through Border Surveillance Systems and Nano Drones," he said.

"We have Swarm Drones, Loiter Munitions, and new Artillery platforms such as 155mm MGS, TGS, K9 Vajra, and ATAGS for target acquisition and precision fires. New-generation Munitions include 155mm Terminally Guided Munition and Canister Launched Munition," he added.

"Night fighting capability of Indian troops is being enhanced through night vision devices and communication systems are also being improved," he said.

Earlier on April 23, General Pande delivered the keynote address at AIMA's 9th National Leadership Conclave on 'Hard Power - Modernising Forces Through Self Reliance'. The COAS highlighted the transformative initiatives underway in the Indian Army for building a self-reliant, tech-enabled & future-ready force which will contribute towards realising the aspirations, goals & objectives of Rising India.