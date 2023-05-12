close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Eminent singer Kalyani Kazi, daughter-in-law of Nazrul Islam dies at 87

Eminent singer and the youngest daughter-in-law of poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, Kalyani Kazi died here on Friday after a prolonged illness, family sources said

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Image via Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 2:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Eminent singer and the youngest daughter-in-law of poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, Kalyani Kazi died here on Friday after a prolonged illness, family sources said.

Kazi, 87, breathed her last at SSKM hospital where she was shifted from a nursing home in south Kolkata a few days back.

She had been suffering from leukaemia for quite some time and also had renal problems and died after multi-organ failure at around 5:30 am on Friday, her family said.

Kazi, the widow of Kazi Nazrul Islam's younger son Kazi Aniruddha, is survived by two sons and a daughter who lives in the US.

"We have requested the West Bengal government to keep mother's body at Peace Haven mortuary for a day to enable our sister Anindita Kazi to arrive from the US tomorrow morning and mother's last rites will be performed afterwards," one of Kazi's sons Kazi Anirban told reporters at the hospital.

Condoling her death West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a statement, Kalyani Kazi's singing style used to enthral listeners making them spellbound.

Also Read

Google rolls out 'sleep timer' feature in YouTube Music app: Details here

Apple announces new karaoke experience 'Apple Music Sing': Report

Music streaming app Spotify to bid farewell to several of its audio shows

Apple fails to deliver planned 'dedicated' classical music app in 2022

Streaming platform YouTube Music gives update on 'Listening Room' programme

Delhi excise scam: Court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till June 2

CCPA orders 5 e-tailers, Amazon to delist car seat belt alarm stopper clips

Compartment exam to be called supplementary exam now as per NEP: CBSE

District crime branch to take over doctor Vandana Das murder case

Ignore orders of 'unconstitutional' Maharashtra govt: Raut to officials

"West Bengal government had conferred on her the Sangeet Mahasamman award in 2015. She was a member of the advisory council of Poschimbongo Kazi Nazrul Islam Akademi," Banerjee recalled.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Music

First Published: May 12 2023 | 2:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Eminent singer Kalyani Kazi, daughter-in-law of Nazrul Islam dies at 87

Image via Shutterstock
2 min read

India set to announce compliance details of carbon trading market in June

The world’s CO2 emissions peaked just prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, then in 2020 registered the biggest annual decrease since at least 1965, according to data from BP Plc. (Photo: Bloomberg)
5 min read

Centre announces $2 bn investment in Mohali's Semiconductor Laboratory

semiconductor
2 min read

District crime branch to take over doctor Vandana Das murder case

doctors day
2 min read

Ignore orders of 'unconstitutional' Maharashtra govt: Raut to officials

Sanjay Raut
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt to send notice to WhatsApp on spam calls: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
4 min read
Premium

Tax tussle: Govt not in favour of banning foreign gaming platforms

Online gaming
4 min read

DMRC to ramp up measures to keep a check on obscene behaviour in metro

A passenger wearing a face mask travels in a metro train on Blue line. Photo: PTI
2 min read

Digital education helps students, teachers to learn modern skills: Experts

Ed-tech
2 min read

Wrestlers' protest turns the spotlight on sexual harassment in sports

Wrestlers, protesting wrestlers
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon