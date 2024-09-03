IMD warns of heavy showers in four districts of Telangana on September 4

With the reducing intensity of rainfall over the recent days in Telangana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has again given a severe rainfall alert for four regions for Wednesday (September 4, 2024). As per the IMD, severe downpour is anticipated at isolated areas in Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, and Mulugu. Additionally, isolated locations in the Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad districts are likely to experience thunderstorms with strong surface winds and lightning. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In Hyderabad and its surrounding regions, the following 24 hours are anticipated to have a usual cloudy sky. According to the bulletin, the city will likely experience moderate to heavy rain or thunder with strong winds, with temperatures ranging from 23°C to 27°C.

Damage due to Telangana rains so far!

At least 35 people were killed in different rain-related occurrences in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the midst of heavy rainfall and flooding. More than 47,000 individuals were moved to relief camps in both the states. While rain-related incidents claimed 19 lives in Andhra Pradesh, the rage of the rain and floods in Telangana claimed 16 lives.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the intensity of rain would lessen in both states as the depression over East Vidarbha and Telangana advances northwestwards across Vidarbha and west Madhya Pradesh, prior to weakening into a low pressure region during the following 24 hours.

What does the chief minister have to say about the Telangana rains?

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu called the floods in the state, particularly in Vijayawada, the "biggest disaster" he had seen in the state. According to the news agency PTI, the Chief Minister, who is currently residing at the collectorate in the NTR district, stated that he would request the Centre to declare the Andhra Pradesh floods a natural disaster.

The Chief Minister stated that the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada released 11.43 lakh cusecs of water on Monday, which was its highest flood water level. On Tuesday, the discharge from the Prakasam Barrage was measured at 9.64 lakh cusecs.

"Because of 11.43 lakh cusecs of floodwater, water crossed the Bhavanipuram road and submerged the entire Swathi theatre area (in Vijayawada), and then flowed into the Vambay colony," he further quoted to PTI.

Relief for the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh rains victims

A sum of 47 rescue groups, including personnel from the NDRF and SDRF were deployed for relief operations in the state. Food parcels were distributed to more than 3.5 lakh people in the state on Monday.

Ajit Singh Nagar in Vijayawada was one location where waterlogging was reported, but the floodwaters are now receding from those locations. Revanth Reddy, the chief minister of Telangana, concurred with Naidu's request to declare the floods a national disaster.

Reddy said that damages worth over Rs 5,000 crore were accounted for because of floods in the state and asked for immediate relief assistance of Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre. He gave away compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who had lost their lives. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed both Chief Ministers and promised to provide the required assistance during the crisis.