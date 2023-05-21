close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Ensure prompt redressal of people's complaints: Adityanath to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure prompt and satisfactory redressal of people's complaints so that they feel the government is sensitive towards their problems

Press Trust of India Gorakhpur (UP)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 8:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to ensure prompt and satisfactory redressal of people's complaints so that they feel the government is sensitive towards their problems.

He issued these instructions while listening to the problems and grievances of people during "Janata Darshan" held in front of Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan at Gorakhnath temple here.

Adityanath said the government was working for the people and will stand by them through thick and thin and resolve their issues.

He asked officials to look into the problems of people and ensure time-bound, fair and satisfactory redressal of their grievances.

On complaints related to crime, the chief minister directed police officers to take strict action against criminals.

In cases of property disputes within families, he said the officers should make efforts to listen to both parties and resolve the matter according to the law.

Also Read

Yogi Adityanath govt to present its largest-ever annual budget today

UP industrial development authority receives investments worth Rs 3 trn

Uttar Pradesh delegation to visit US to attract investments for 'Invest UP'

UP CM Yogi Adityanath receives death threat, case registered, probe on

Australian investors meet UP CM Yogi to discuss opportunities in state

G20 buzz raises hopes for industry in Kashmir; security tightened

Significant percentage of Indians fall victim to online travel scams: Rpt

CBI quizzes Sameer Wankhede for over 5 hours on 2nd day in bribery case

Fire breaks out in projector room of cinema hall in Delhi's Moti Nagar

PM Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea on key visit, to host major summit

Adityanath also directed stern action against mafias forcibly occupying people's land.

He also assured that those facing monetary problems will get free medical treatment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh consumer redressal

First Published: May 21 2023 | 8:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IIFCL aims at loan sanctions Rs 35,000 cr and profit of Rs 2,000 cr in FY24

Image
2 min read
Premium

Statsguru: Six charts explain LIC's stock listing pains amid headwinds

Chart
2 min read

Kerala's govt progress card factually incorrect, full of hypocrisy: Oppn

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM, Photo: ANI
3 min read

Rajiv Gandhi laid foundation of young India, says IYC chief Srinivas

Rajiv Gandhi
1 min read

Significant percentage of Indians fall victim to online travel scams: Rpt

travel, travel insurance
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Jewellers getting inquiries for gold after RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes

Dearness allowance hiked to 28% for govt staff, 10 million to benefit
3 min read

What is the 10-point action plan PM Modi gave at G7? All you need to know

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
3 min read

No form or identity proof required for exchanges of Rs 2,000 notes

War on money laundering: Cash deals exceeding Rs 500,000 to come under PMLA
3 min read

MP becomes first state in country to provide free air travel to pilgrims

Devotees throng to witness Lord Ayyappa at Sannidanam in Sabarimala, Kerala. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Section 144 imposed in Guwahati to ensure peaceful public movement

Assam police
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon