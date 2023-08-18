Confirmation

Requirements for a UK work visa might get easier for Indians. Here is why

Net migration to the UK reached an unprecedented 606,000 individuals last year

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 6:00 PM IST
The evolving dynamics of immigration, trade, and political sensitivities are shaping discussions between the United Kingdom and India. While desires for immigration control partially drove the UK's 2016 Brexit vote, the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between the two countries might lead to the UK considering adjustments to its working visa regulations for Indian professionals, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
According to Indian officials, the UK is open to the idea of relaxing certain visa rules for Indian professionals under the FTA. This step could provide an avenue for increased access for Indian citizens seeking employment opportunities in the UK. However, the nature and extent of these visa relaxations are expected to remain limited due to the political sensitivity of immigration in the UK.
 
Despite the potential for visa adjustments, the UK has, until now, refrained from making any concessions to its visa and immigration rules as part of the FTA negotiations with India. Brexit, which was fueled in part by concerns over immigration numbers, has made the topic a contentious issue leading up to the upcoming general election.
 

Negotiations between India and the UK faced challenges in the past year, particularly regarding access to skilled workers. Discussions encountered delays, extending beyond the initial October deadline. The UK's Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, expressed reservations about granting relaxation through the trade pact. She cited concerns that Indians constituted the "largest group of people who overstayed."
 
These comments sparked a response from India, emphasising the need for both nations to uphold the "understanding" concerning migration mobility. To facilitate a clearer picture of immigration trends, Indian officials have urged the British government to share data on the number of Indian business visitors who have exceeded their permitted stays in the UK.
 
Against this backdrop, the UK government is grappling with the complexities of immigration management. Net migration to the UK reached an unprecedented 606,000 individuals last year. Concurrently, visa data indicated that a significant proportion of residence visas were granted to Indian workers. In light of these challenges, discussions are focusing on the possibility of time-limited business visas specifically tailored for highly skilled workers.
 
The UK's recent measures to restrict immigration, including curbing entry options and limiting residency options for existing immigrants, highlight the complexities that the government under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces. As the FTA negotiations continue, the trajectory of working visa rules and the broader landscape of immigration will be closely observed, underscoring the intricate interplay between economic policies, political realities, and global migration trends.
 

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 6:00 PM IST

