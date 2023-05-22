Environment degradation impact becoming growingly apparent: Union minister

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Patil on Monday said the impact of degrading biodiversity and environment are becoming increasingly apparent globally.

Speaking at the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting in Mumbai, the minister said it is imperative for G20 countries to collectively address the interrelated matters of climate change and biodiversity loss through joint international efforts.

On the importance of involving rural communities in protecting the environment, Patil said, To attain sustainable development, it is crucial that we focus not only on the urban centres but also on the well-being and progress of our rural communities.

Environment Secretary Leena Nandan asked the G20 countries for their continued participation to ensure inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive outcomes as the Working Group moves closer towards the last leg of the proceedings under the India Presidency, an official release said.

Talking to reporters later, Nandan said, The ECSWG is committed to facilitating tangible outcomes that will build a good foundation before the baton is passed on to the next Presidency.

The discussions held during the ECSWG meetings are expected to contribute to the G20 Leader's Summit to be held later this year, she said.

