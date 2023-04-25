close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

EU following Indian model of ensuring safe, trusted Internet: Chandrasekhar

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the European Union is following the India model of a safe Internet by making social media intermediaries accountable

IANS New Delhi
Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Photo: IANS Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 10:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Tuesday said that the European Union (EU) is following the India model of a safe Internet by making social media intermediaries accountable towards its citizens' data.

The minister was reacting to the new EU directive to tame Alphabet (Google's parent company), Meta (formerly Facebook), Microsoft, Twitter and others under the new EU online content rules.

"EU also following Indian model of ensuring a safe and trusted Internet by making social media intermediaries more accountable," Chandrasekhar said in a tweet.

The EU Digital Services Act (DSA) wants the social media platforms to maintain independent auditing and share data with relevant authorities, along with adopting a code of conduct by August this year.

Meanwhile, the UK government on Tuesday introduced a new legislation to tame Big Tech from abusing market power and ensure businesses and consumers are protected from rip-offs and can reap the full benefits of the digital economy with confidence.

Fake reviews that cheat customers, subscription traps that cost more than a billion pounds a year, and new powers for the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to tackle businesses that breach consumer rights law are all elements of the far-reaching bill.

Also Read

MoS IT launches Grievance Appellate Committee to ensure safe internet

Rising cost of data hinders rapid digitisation: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Govt does not interfere with, control social media intermediaries: MoS IT

Talk about law, guardrails: MoS Chandrasekhar on Elon Musk's poll

Govt focused on enhancing Internet penetration: IT Minister Chandrasekhar

850-900 million Indians likely to live in urban areas by 2050: Minister

Defamation case lodged against Siddaramaiah for statement on Lingayats

Operation Kaveri: INS Teg reaches Sudan with relief material for Indians

One dead, 22 injured as MSRTC bus overturns in Maharashtra's Raigad

Regime granting 4% quota for Muslims will continue till May 9: SC to K'taka

India is at the forefront of taming social media intermediaries with the proposed Digital India Act (DIA) that will give a much-needed thrust to the current regulatory landscape in India to tame Big Tech and empower millions of citizens.

The country needs Global Standard Cyber Laws to act as a catalyst and enabler for the $1 trillion digital economy, according to Chandrasekhar.

The proliferation of hate speech, disinformation and fake news are concerns that the old IT regime cannot address.

Hence, there is an urgent need for DIA rules in India which will "manage the complexities of the Internet and rapid expansion of the types of intermediaries".

"The new digital law should be evolvable and consistent with changing market trends, disruption in technologies, development in international jurisprudence and global standards for qualitative service/products delivery framework," Chandrasekhar mentioned recently.

The proposed DIA will offer adjudicatory and appellate mechanisms for accountable and responsive digital operators; updated intermediary framework; obligations on significant digital operators through classification/ mandates; algorithmic transparency and periodic risk assessments by digital entities.

The aim is to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Digital India Goals 2026' and create a $1 trillion digital economy by 2025-26.

"India will be a significant trusted player in the global value chains for digital products, devices, platforms and solutions," said Chandrasekhar.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajeev Chandrasekhar European Union

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 11:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

850-900 million Indians likely to live in urban areas by 2050: Minister

city
2 min read

Situation at LoC 'relatively peaceful' after ceasefire agreement: Pak Army

Photo: Wikipedia
3 min read

India may propose mutual settlements in local currencies at SCO IBC meeting

Rupee, economy, inr, India
2 min read
Premium

Why is premium smartphone segment witnessing growth in Indian market

Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read

PE firms prune NSE holdings by 24% in Q4 amid uncertainty over IPO

National Stock Exchange
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Can India realise its demographic dividend & outperform an ageing China?

India, India population
5 min read

Modi inaugurates Kerala projects worth Rs 3,200 cr; Kochi gets water metro

modi
4 min read

India rules out immediate impact of WTO panel ruling on IT tariffs

World Trade Organisation, WTO
1 min read

LIVE: Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal
2 min read

CBI files supplementary charge sheet against Sisodia in excise policy scam

Sisodia
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon