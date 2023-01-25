JUST IN
Rising cost of data hinders rapid digitisation: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Indians can now afford 5G smartphones at just Rs 44 a day: Samsung India
Microsoft logs slowest quarter growth in 6 years, PC sales nosedive
Teams, Outlook down for thousands in India; Microsoft says probe underway
Noise launches Buds Combat wireless gaming earbuds at Rs 1499: Details here
Google to discontinue spam backdoor for political campaign groups
Govt expects 5-7 countries to sign up for India's tech stack by March
Apple updating ad, search features to separate OS from Google: Report
Lava announces Republic Day offers with 26% discount on all smartphones
BharOS: Know about indigenous OS successfully tested by union ministers
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Microsoft logs slowest quarter growth in 6 years, PC sales nosedive
icon-arrow-left
League of Legends, TFT's source codes stolen after cyber attack: Riot Games
Business Standard

Rising cost of data hinders rapid digitisation: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rising prices of data and devices are a concern for the rapid proliferation of digitisation, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Wednesday

Topics
Rajeev Chandrasekhar | Digitisation | Internet

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rising prices of data and devices are a concern for the rapid proliferation of digitisation, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Wednesday.

The comments have come against the backdrop of a recent hike of about 57 per cent in the minimum monthly recharge plan by the country's second-largest telco Bharti Airtel.

"Rise in cost of data or cost of devices are of concern because they are impediments in rapid digitisation," Chandrasekhar said.

The minister said that he is not exactly aware of the hike in mobile services rates by Airtel and the ministry may approach telecom regulator Trai to examine if the hike is going to have a short-term or long-term impact.

He said that there has been an impact on prices across the world due to the Russia-Ukraine war and the impact of data price need to be examined.

Bharti Airtel has increased the price of its minimum recharge for the 28-day mobile phone service plan by about 57 per cent to Rs 155 in eight circles, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh West.

The company has stopped its minimum recharge plan of Rs 99, under which it offered 200 megabyte of data and calls at the rate of Rs 2.5 paise per second. In Haryana and Odisha, Airtel has now started offering the Rs 155 plan with unlimited calling, 1 GB of data and 300 SMSes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rajeev Chandrasekhar

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 14:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU