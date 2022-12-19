Talk about law, guardrails: MoS Chandrasekhar on Elon Musk's poll

-
ALSO READ
What is a regulatory sandbox?
'Rules in place', says Rajeev Chandrasekhar on regulation of online gaming
About 52 mn trained under digital literacy scheme: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Sukesh Chandrasekhar: A jailed conman who never stopped duping people
Key Indian auto executives don't understand compliance obligations: Report
-
Union Minister of State for Information Technology (IT) Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday talked about the compliance with law, rules and guardrails for all social media platforms.
"I think who is the head of twitter is not the most important discussion to have. It's about the compliance with law, rules and guardrails for all social media platforms that need to designed n put into place - transparent and true and institutional," said the Minister on Twitter.
The Minister was reacting over a tweet of Twitter Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk as he started a poll on the microblogging website asking millions of users "should I step down as head of Twitter?"
"Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll," Musk asked in one of the tweets.
Earlier, in October the government had notified rules under which it will set up appellate panels to redress grievances that users may have against the decisions of social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook on hosting contentious content.
The obligations of intermediaries earlier were limited to notifying users of rules but now with the new rules there will be much more definite obligations on platforms.
--IANS
kvm/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 13:18 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU