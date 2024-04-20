Everest Fish Curry Masala recalled in Singapore for pesticide concerns

Everest, a contender in India’s branded spices sector alongside MDH Spices and Catch Foods, is valued by analysts at more than Rs 20,000 crore

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered a recall for India’s ‘Everest fish curry masala’ due to the presence of ethylene oxide, a pesticide unauthorised for food use, detected beyond acceptable limits. The Times of India (TOI) reported that consumers are advised against consuming the product.

Sp Muthiah & Sons, the importer, has been directed by SFA to recall the affected products, according to a statement released on April 18th.

Founded by the late Vadilal Bhai Shah over 57 years ago, the brand is India’s largest producer of pure and blended spices, operating in more than 80 countries globally.

This action follows a similar alert issued by the Centre for Food Safety (CFS) in Hong Kong, which found ethylene oxide in several spice products, including MDH and Everest brands.

The food regulator of Hong Kong had found that three products of MDH — Madras Curry Powder (spice blend for Madras Curry), Sambhar Masala Mixed Masala Powder, and Curry Powder Mixed Masala Powder — and Everest Fish Curry Masala contained the pesticide ethylene oxide, which is a Group-1 carcinogen.

In response to TOI, the company emphasised its adherence to stringent quality checks and compliance with regulatory standards. However, it expressed readiness to address any issues pending official communication.

Everest, a contender in India’s branded spices sector alongside MDH Spices and Catch Foods, is valued by analysts at more than Rs 20,000 crore and has garnered endorsements from Bollywood icons such as Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. The brand’s present revenues are estimated to exceed Rs 3,000 crore.

According to the report, the sale of fish curry masala doesn’t notably contribute to Everest’s overall sales, suggesting that the recall is unlikely to significantly affect its business, as per cited sources.

The significance of spices in India’s economy and cultural influence is highlighted by its leading role in spice production, consumption, and export. The importance of spices as an integral part of food consumption emphasises the necessity for upholding quality standards in spice production to meet the requirements of global food regulators.