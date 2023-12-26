Delhi air quality: AQI in several parts of capital 'very poor' on Tuesday

The air quality in multiple locations in Delhi continued to remain in the "very poor" category on Tuesday morning, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Monday, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 383.



According to CPCB data, the AQI at ITO on Tuesday was 400 and 385 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium as of 10 AM. The AQI in Mandir Marg was recorded at 366, while in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, it was 374.



The AQI at Shahdara was recorded at 386. Meanwhile, the AQI in Patparganj and Lodhi Road was 397 and 331 respectively. The AQI was recorded at 375 at New Moti Bagh, while at North Campus, Delhi University, the AQI was 341.



An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe", and above 450 "severe-plus".

Delhi air quality forecast: AQI to reach "severe" category on December 27





ALSO READ: 5 flight diverted, nearly 30 delayed at Delhi airport due to dense fog Delhi's AQI is likely to deteriorate and reach the "severe" category on December 27, the Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, a forecasting model under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, predicted. The air quality is likely to remain in the upper end of the "very poor" category on December 28. The EWS also predicted the likelihood of dense fog on December 27.

Delhi weather today: Minimum temperature expected to be 7.8 degrees Celsius

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday is expected to be 7.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature is seen at 23.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the normal.

Delhi air quality: IMD warns about impact on people's health due to dense fog

The IMD said in a release that fog conditions irritate the membranes of the eye, leading to redness and swelling of the eye.



"Dense fog contains particulate matter and other pollutants, and it gets lodged in the lungs, clogging them and decreasing their functional capacity, which increases episodes of wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath," IMD said in a release on Monday.