Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India set for major overhaul of criminal justice system with new laws: CJI

The newly enacted laws have transitioned India's legal framework on criminal justice into a new age, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Chandrachud said

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hailing the enactment of the new criminal justice laws as a watershed moment for society, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Saturday said India is set for a significant overhaul of its criminal justice system.
Speaking at a conference here on 'India's Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System', he said the new laws would be successful if "we as citizens adopt them".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The newly enacted laws have transitioned India's legal framework on criminal justice into a new age, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Chandrachud said.
He also said that much-needed improvements have been introduced to protect the interests of victims and carry out investigation and prosecution of offences efficiently.
"The enactment of these laws by Parliament is a clear indication that India is changing and on the move, and needs new legal instruments to deal with the current challenges," the CJI said.
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta were also present at the conference.
The newly enacted laws -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act -- to completely overhaul the country's criminal justice system will come into effect from July 1.
However, the provision related to cases of hit-and-run by vehicle drivers would not be implemented immediately.
The three laws got Parliament's approval on December 21 last year and President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on December 25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : D Y Chandrachud Chief Justice of India Indian Judiciary

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon