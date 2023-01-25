JUST IN
A question of quota: How to determine who is 'economically weak'
Freeze import duties for next five years; cut customs levy slabs to 5: GTRI
Business Standard

A question of quota: How to determine who is 'economically weak'

Determining who is 'economically weak' will shape the success of the reservation policy

EWS quota | Reservation | education

Ishaan Gera 

Photo: Shutterstock

Martin Luther King Jr’s 1963 “I have a dream” speech became a rallying cry for the world’s oppressed communities demanding equality. More than a decade before that speech, India’s constituent assembly legislated caste-based reservation to lift the historically marginalised. The ambit was expanded in 1992 to cover Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Earlier this week, the Supreme Court upheld another expansion giving a 10 per cent quota to the economically weaker sections (EWS) in the general category.

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 18:04 IST

