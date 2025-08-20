Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 10:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / FM Sitharaman briefs GST GoMs on need for sweeping tax reforms

FM Sitharaman briefs GST GoMs on need for sweeping tax reforms

GoMs on rate rationalisation, insurance taxation and compensation cess will over two days deliberate on the Centre's 'next-gen' GST reforms under which tax will be levied at 5 and 18 per cent rates

Sitharaman

The finance minister's address to the GoMs was for about 20 minutes during which she elaborated on the Centre's proposal, a source said. She explained the necessity for GST reforms to the states, the source added.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented to GoMs from states her government's plans for sweeping reforms in the GST regime that involves slashing tax rates and easing compliance burden for businesses.

The GoMs on rate rationalisation, insurance taxation and compensation cess will over two days deliberate on the Centre's 'next-gen' GST reforms under which tax will be levied at 5 and 18 per cent rates. A special 40 per cent rate has been proposed on 5-7 items, including sin goods.

GST is currently levied at 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent. While food and essential items are either at nil or 5 per cent rate, luxury and demerit goods are in 28 per cent slab, with a cess on top of it.

 

The finance minister's address to the GoMs was for about 20 minutes during which she elaborated on the Centre's proposal, a source said. She explained the necessity for GST reforms to the states, the source added.

The group of ministers (GoM) on compensation cess was set up to decide on the future of compensation cess post the loan repayment period. Besides, the GoM on insurance was deliberating on reducing tax rates on health and life insurance premium.

Also Read

PIB fact check

Invest Rs 21,000 to earn Rs 20 lakh monthly? Viral videos of FM are fake

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

GoM meet today: What's on agenda as Centre pushes 2-slab GST reform plan

Govt likely to revive anti-profiteering provisions under GST 2.0

Govt likely to revive anti-profiteering rules under GST 2.0 overhaulpremium

Nirmala Sitharaman

Mudra Yojana NPAs against outstanding loans rise to 9.8% at end of FY25

Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Sitharaman to attend GoM meeting on Aug 20, explain next-gen GST reforms

The rate rationalisation GoM was mandated to suggest changes in slabs and rates and also remove duty inversion faced by certain sectors. The GoM on GST rate rationalisation is scheduled to meet again on August 21.

As per an SBI Research report, the proposal, if implemented, could result in revenue loss of about Rs 85,000 crore a year. For the current fiscal, the loss to revenue is estimated at Rs 45,000 crore assuming the new tax rates are implemented from October 1.

The Centre's proposal once approved by the GoMs will be placed before the GST Council, comprising ministers from Centre and all states, in its meeting next month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced rollout of the GST reforms by Diwali.

The SBI Research report estimated that the effective weighted average GST rate came down from 14.4 per cent at the time of inception to 11.6 per cent in September 2019. Given the current rationalisation of rates, the effective weighted average GST rate may be 9.5 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amit Shah

Amit Shah tables Bill to remove arrested ministers amid opposition protests

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked during public meeting, accused detained

Supreme Court, SC

States will be at whims of governor if nod to Bills withheld: Supreme Court

Parliament, Budget session, Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha passes bill to promote e-sports, social games, completely ban RMG

Enforcement Directorate

IAS officer, builders misused power in high-value fraud case, says ED

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance minister GST Bill reforms group of ministers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon