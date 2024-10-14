Business Standard
Excise Policy case: SC grants bail to businessman Abhishek Boinpally

The businessman has challenged a July 3, 2023, order of the Delhi High Court that dismissed his petition questioning the legality of his arrest in 2022.

Supreme court

While granting him interim bail, the top court had asked Boinpally to surrender his passport and directed him not to leave the National Capital Region except for a visit to Hyderabad Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar made its earlier order of interim bail absolute.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, did not oppose the bail plea.

"We are inclined to grant him bail," the bench said.

The top court had on August 13 extended the interim bail granted to Boinpally.

On March 20, the top court noted that the businessman had been in custody for 18 months and directed his release on interim bail for five weeks.

 

Since then, Boinpally's interim bail has been extended from time to time by the apex court.

While granting him interim bail, the top court had asked Boinpally to surrender his passport and directed him not to leave the National Capital Region except for a visit to Hyderabad.

The businessman has challenged a July 3, 2023, order of the Delhi High Court that dismissed his petition questioning the legality of his arrest in 2022.

The businessman had contested his arrest before the high court on the grounds of non-compliance with section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) which deals with the procedure for arrests.

Section 19 of the PMLA empowers authorised officials of the ED to arrest people based on the material in their possession, providing a reasonable basis to suspect that an individual has committed an offence punishable under the law.

The Delhi government implemented the excise policy for 2021-22 on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to the licence holders.

The money-laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that was lodged after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy.

It has been claimed that Boinpally was part of clandestine meetings and involved in a conspiracy to launder money along with another accused Sameer Mahendru, a businessman dealing in liquor.


