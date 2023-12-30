Excitement growing around PM's Ayodhya visit: UP minister Jaiveer Singh

As a decked-up Ayodhya awaited the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra in the temple town, state Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh on Saturday said the people are ecstatic and upbeat about his visit during which he will inaugurate the remodelled Ayodhya railway station and a spanking new airport.

PM Modi will also flag off two Amrit Bharat and six Vande Bharat trains from Ayodhya on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, the state minister said, "After a wait of over 500 years, the moment (consecration of the Ram Temple) is drawing closer. As the date for the grand opening of the Ram Temple nears, the excitement and enthusiasm among locals is only growing by leaps and bounds. PM Modi will be visiting us today and will shower gifts on the people of Atodhya in the form of new trains, a railway station, a brand new airport and a bouquet of other projects."

"He will address a Jansabha (public meeting) and also hold a roadshow," the minister informed.

Ahead of the grand consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the new airport, named Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, is all ready to welcome devotees and visitors to the temple town.

Earlier, on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak expressed his gratitude to PM Modi saying the people consider themselves to be fortunate to be witnessing the transformation of the age-old temple town into a 'world-class' city.

"It's a fortunate day for us. I am happy that PM Modi is coming here. The devotees of Lord Ram from across the world can now visit Ayodhya as the new airport will be thrown open to the public today. The public infrastructure in the temple city has seen an overhaul. I thank PM Modi for this. The face of Ayodhya is changing, it is being developed into a world-class city," Pathak added.

Folk dancers, turning out in traditional, colourful attire, were seen performing their dance forms on Saturday in anticipation of PM Modi's arrival.

Around 11.15 am, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and flag off new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains. He will also dedicate several other railway projects to the nation.

Around 12.15 pm, he will inaugurate the newly built Ayodhya airport. Around 1 pm, Prime Minister Modi will participate in a public programme during which he will inaugurate, delicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 15,000 crore in the state. These include projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about Rs 4600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh.

On Friday, PM Modi, in a post on X, stated, "Our government is determined to develop world-class infrastructure, improve connectivity and preserve the rich heritage of Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram. In this direction, I will inaugurate the newly constructed airport and redeveloped railway station tomorrow. Along with this, I will also get the privilege of inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of many more development projects, which will make the lives of my family members in many areas of the country, including Ayodhya and UP, easier."

Prime Minister Modi has broadly outlined his vision to develop modern, world-class infrastructure in Ayodhya, improve connectivity and revamp its civic facilities while also conforming to the rich history and heritage of the city. In realisation of this vision, a new airport, a new redeveloped railway station, newly redeveloped, widened and beautified roads, and other civic infrastructure are being inaugurated in the city.

The foundation stones for a number of other new projects will be laid, contributing to the beautification and revamp of civic facilities in and around the temple town.