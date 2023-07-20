The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has declared the launch of Advanced Certification in Web 3.0, Social Media and Metaverse program. The contextually designed six-month program looks at how these three powerful technologies are coming together. It gives participants insight into how Web 3.0 is changing the internet; how social media is making it easier to interact with others, and how the new Metaverse is shaping digital experiences.The program is uniquely designed for graduates from any background looking for a career in the Internet 3.0, Social Media, or Metaverse domains, as well as experts in the software and IT industry trying to acquire Web 3.0 or Metaverse skills to apply it in their separate fields.IIT Delhi in Web 3.0: InsightsStudents will participate in 100 hours of curriculum activities under the guidance of top IIT Delhi faculty. The live sessions will be conveyed Direct-to-Device (D2D) throughout a half-year course, including a campus immersion component. The Web 3.0 module incorporates subjects like Web Analytics and Machine Learning for E-commerce Sales and Revenue Management, Social Media has Digital Influencer Management and Overview of Artificial Intelligence for Web 3.0, and Metaverse includes Cases on Metaverse Applications in Different Industries and Understanding the Technical Architecture of VR Ecosystems, according to an official release. Web 3.0 and the Metaverse can transform social media by making a shared virtual space where users experience life in vivid 3D utilising technologies like VR and AR. 3D innovations, real-time collaboration software, and blockchain-based tools are essential for understanding the Metaverse.