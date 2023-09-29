CAQM grants temporary exemption for diesel gensets for emergency services

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced a temporary exemption for diesel gensets that have not yet transitioned to clean fuel from the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions.

This decision comes just two days before the scheduled implementation of GRAP.

CAQM's move to provide this exemption is in response to strong opposition from numerous Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the National Capital Region (NCR).

These RWAs had protested against the initial decision to impose a complete ban on diesel gensets during this year's GRAP.

Many residential societies and establishments have cited several challenges in upgrading to gas-based gensets.

The draft proposal released by CAQM highlighted several issues, including techno-commercial constraints, heavy cost implications, lack of adequate certified agencies for retrofit emission control devices (RECDs) for diesel generating sets up to 800 kW capacity, constraints in the availability of gas supply, and delays by gas distribution agencies in providing piped natural gas (PNG) connections and supply.

Also Read Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops CAQM shares revised guidelines for use of diesel generator in Delhi-NCR CM Arvind Kejriwal introduces winter plan to curb pollution in Delhi 'Affirmative action' ends: US SC bans use of race in university admissions Delhi govt to allow diesel, petrol vehicles to be converted into EVs 90 lakh sq ft cleared, Rs 371 cr revenue earned in last 2 Cleanliness drive Govt approves 28th tranche of electoral bonds, sale from October 4 Canadian allegations discussed with Blinken during meet: EAM Jaishankar Rajasthan CM Gehlot urges PM Modi to enact social security law at Centre India records 40 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload at 476: Govt data

CAQM has actively addressed air quality concerns stemming from the extensive use of diesel generating sets. Starting in February 2022, the Commission has issued various directives and advisories to control emissions from diesel generating sets.

This culminated in a revised Direction No. 73 issued on June 2, 2023, which is set to take effect on October 1, 2023.

The controversy surrounding diesel genset usage not only involves establishments' reluctance to shift to dual fuel but also concerns the reliability of power supply in NCR cities, where frequent outages persist.

Many have questioned the feasibility of regulating genset use when the grid cannot guarantee uninterrupted electricity.

To address these concerns and prevent disruptions to emergency services, CAQM has decided to allow diesel generating sets without emission control devices to operate for emergency purposes in the NCR until December 31, 2023.

However, this exemption is conditional upon strict adherence to the emission control measures outlined in the draft proposal.

Additionally, the revised schedule for the operation of diesel generating sets, as per Direction No. 73 dated June 2, 2023, is now set to take effect from October 1, 2023.

Notwithstanding this revision, CAQM has granted a one-time exception for diesel generating sets of all capacity ranges to operate exclusively for emergency services in the NCR until December 31, 2023.

This includes elevators, medical services, railway, metro, airports, sewage treatment plants, water pumping stations, national security projects, telecommunications and IT/data services.

Appropriate emission control mechanisms must be in place for diesel-generating sets used in these emergency services by December 31, 2023, to avoid legal repercussions under relevant laws and regulations.