Fadnavis must step up, resolve Maratha-OBC quota tensions: Sharad Pawar

There has been growing restlessness among OBCs after the state social justice and special assistance department issued the GR

It appears that the state government has begun to take some remedial steps in this regard: Pawar | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the quota tussle in Maharashtra, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should take the lead in resolving the bitterness among various communities.

Speaking to reporters here, Pawar claimed an atmosphere of conflict between Marathas and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) was being deliberately created.

On September 2, the state government issued a resolution (GR) on the Hyderabad Gazette, and announced the formation of a committee to facilitate the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to the Maratha community members who are able to produce documentary evidence recognising them as Kunbis in the past.

The government's decision came after Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange staged a hunger strike for five days in Mumbai.

 

There has been growing restlessness among OBCs after the state social justice and special assistance department issued the GR.

Asked about the quota issue and the growing rift between Marathas and OBCs in the state, Pawar said the government must work to reduce bitterness between the communities.

"The chief minister should take the lead and see how the bitterness can be reduced. Leaders like me are always ready to help in bridging differences and forging unity," the former CM said.

"An atmosphere of conflict between Marathas and OBCs is being deliberately created. It appears that the state government has begun to take some remedial steps in this regard. Efforts must be made to reduce bitterness and ensure that these communities continue to live together harmoniously in villages," he said.

The OBC and Maratha communities must be brought together for dialogue, Pawar opined.

"The chief minister must take the initiative to organise such discussions. Many of us and others will extend full support to him in this matter," the veteran leader said.

The OBC activists have strongly opposed the implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette. They have argued that extending OBC status to Marathas will reduce opportunities for the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and the existing Other Backward Classes.

Last week, the Banjara community members held a protest in Jalna for inclusion in the ST category.

Presently, Banjaras benefit from a 3 per cent quota under the Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) segment.

Dhangar activist Dipak Borhade has also been staging a fast-unto-death for the past seven days in Jalna, demanding ST status for the community.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Sharad Pawar Maharashtra Maratha quota

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

