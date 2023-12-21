Sensex (    %)
                        
K'taka govt gears up to launch registration for Yuva Nidhi scheme

He said Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment assistance will be given to degree holders and Rs 1,500 to diploma holders

Siddaramaiah

The unemployment allowance would be given for a period of two years from the date of announcement of the result or till he/she becomes employed/self employed whichever is earlier | File image

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 2:36 PM IST

The Karnataka government is all set to launch the registration for its fifth guarantee Yuva Nidhi' on December 26 offering unemployment assistance to post graduates, graduates and diploma holders across the State who have passed in 2023, Minister Sharanaprakash Patil said on Thursday.
He said Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment assistance will be given to degree holders and Rs 1,500 to diploma holders.
The benefit would be given to those who do not get job even after completion of 180 days from the date of passing of the degree/diploma, Patil said, adding, the candidates are required to prove domicile of Karnataka for a minimum of six years.
The unemployment allowance would be given for a period of two years from the date of announcement of the result or till he/she becomes employed/self employed whichever is earlier.
The scheme, for which a budget allocation of Rs 250 crore has been made, would be launched on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on January 12, the Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood told reporters.
The amount will be directly transferred to the bank account of the beneficiaries.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will launch logo and registration of 'Yuva Nidhi' at the banquet hall of 'Vidhana Soudha' on December 26, Patil said.
Candidates who are self-employed and continuing higher education are excluded from the scheme.
This year Rs 250 crore has been allocated (for the scheme). Next year we are anticipating around Rs 1,250 crore (expenditure under the scheme) and the year after that will be approximately Rs 2,500 crore, the Minister said.
Those who wish to avail the benefit can apply by logging on to 'Seva Sindhu portal', or through 'Karnataka One', 'Bengaluru One', 'Grama One' and 'Bapuji Seva Kendra'. The enrollment will be free of cost, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Karnataka government Congress

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 2:36 PM IST

