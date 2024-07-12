'Fake' disability, OBC claims: Trainee IAS Pooja Khedkar is in big trouble

The Centre on Thursday formed a one-member panel to investigate the candidature of trainee IAS officer, Pooja Khedkar, who is embroiled in a massive controversy over the alleged misuse of her powers.

Khedkar, who secured an all-India rank of 841 in the Union Public Service Commission exam in 2023, is currently on a 24-month probationary period. She was transferred from Maharashtra's Pune to Washim district after allegations emerged that she had demanded unauthorised perks at her office.

Khedkar, initially posted as an assistant collector in Pune, is accused of using a red-blue beacon and a board of Maharashtra government, on her private Audi car.





Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar says, "Pune Police to verify/examine the Audi Car which was being used by Trainee IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar,… #WATCH | Pooja Khedkar controversy | Pune Police personnel arrive at the residence of the Trainee IAS Officer in Pune, Maharashtra.

Pune police to probe charges about private Audi car

Pune police is currently investigating the charges as using a beacon on an unauthorised car is a violation of the law. They are yet to find the car in question, officials said.

Khedkar is also accused of using the office of Additional Collector Ajay More without permission. She allegedly removed office furniture without consent and demanded letterheads and other perks, which are not available to probationary officers.

She was transferred to Washim after Pune Collector Suhas Divase wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra detailing the incident.

Pooja Khedkar avoided medical tests five times

In her affidavit to the UPSC, Khedkar claimed that she was visually impaired and mentally ill. Despite her low score, the concessions offered to the underprivileged candidates helped her clear the exam. Selected UPSC candidates, who are specially-abled, are also required to undergo medical tests. However, Khedkar refused the same on at least five different occasions.

Now, questions are being raised about how she bypassed these tests to secure her appointment and how authentic are her claims.

According to reports, she submitted an external MRI report, which was rejected by the UPSC. Later, the Commission also challenged her selection in the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). The tribunal ruled against Khedkar in February 2023. However, her external MRI report was later accepted.

The panel appointed by the Centre will look into Khedkar's candidature over allegations that she misused disability and reservation quota to secure her seat.

Khedkar’s father has assets worth Rs 40 crore

In a separate controversy, Khedkar is accused of falsely claiming to be from the Other Backward Class non-creamy layer to clear the exam.

Pune RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar pointed out that Khedkar’s father, a retired administrative officer, has assets worth Rs 40 crore. The allegation is based on information collected by Kumbhar from Khedkar’s father, Dilip Khedkar’s election affidavit, submitted during the Lok Sabha elections. He unsuccessfully contested the polls from the Ahmednagar seat.

Dilip Khedkar is also accused of pressuring the authorities to fulfill his daughter’s demands.