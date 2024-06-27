Farmer groups want CACP to declare MSP at 50% above C2 production cost

Farmer groups recently met with the Commission for Agriculture Costs and Prices (CACP) in New Delhi and demanded that the Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) be set at 50 per cent more than the comprehensive cost of production (C2) instead of the A2+FL cost.
Presently, MSPs are fixed at 50 per cent more than the A2+FL cost of production.
A2+FL cost of production includes all paid-out expenses, both in cash and kind, along with the derived value of unpaid family labour.
The comprehensive costs (C2) include all paid-out expenses, the imputed value of unpaid family labour, rentals, and interest foregone on owned land and fixed capital.
The left-leaning All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), which participated in the meeting, requested a white paper from CACP, as they believe that less than 10 per cent of the farmers benefit from the MSP, and a guaranteed procurement system across the country is non-existent.
They also suggested the establishment of a price stabilization fund through contributions from corporations.
Furthermore, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (apolitical), which is a breakaway faction of the original BKU, also requested that MSPs be fixed at 50 per cent over the C2 cost of production.
They proposed that states where production costs are higher than the national average should receive compensation, and losses due to climate change should be factored into the calculation of production costs.
Additionally, they suggested expanding the MSP regime to include more crops, including vegetables.