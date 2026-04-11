Farmers block roads in Haryana over wheat procurement, portal issues

Farmers under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) on Saturday staged road blockades at several parts of Haryana, protesting against difficulties in wheat procurement and issues with the online portal system.

Raising slogans, the protesters alleged that technical glitches in the online system and problems related to bank accounts were causing distress to farmers by delaying the sale of produce and payments.

Police personnel were deployed near the Anaj Mandis to maintain law and order.

Union leader Singara Singh said the protest was held as per the announcement made by BKU leader Rakesh Tikait during a recent mahapanchayat in Naraingarh.

He claimed that issues related to land ownership and complex rules had worsened the situation for farmers.

The farmers alleged that their demands had been ignored by the government for several years and warned of intensifying the agitation if their issues were not addressed.

A large number of farmers participated in the protests at different places.

Meanwhile, the government has directed police officials to ensure smooth traffic movement during the protest.

Authorities have also been asked to maintain vigilance at sensitive points such as mandi gates, highways and toll plazas.

The Director General of Police has instructed officials to ensure that the movement of tractor-trolleys and the procurement process continue without disruption, officials said.