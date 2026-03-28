Haryana begins mustard procurement, wheat procurement to start April 1

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday directed officials to ensure that farmers coming to mandis to sell their crops during the Rabi procurement season 2026-27 do not face any inconvenience.

Saini was presiding over a meeting of officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department and other agencies related to crop procurement here. He also reviewed the arrangements made for the Rabi procurement season.

Procurement of wheat will begin from April 1, 2026, and a target of 72 lakh metric tonnes has been set by the Government of India for this Rabi procurement season, an official statement said.

Procurement of mustard has commenced from March 28. This year, the state government plans to procure approximately 13 lakh tonnes of mustard. Out of this, 25 per cent will be procured under the Price Support Scheme through central agencies (NAFED and NCCF), while the remaining 75 per cent will be procured by state agencies (HAFED and Haryana State Warehousing Corporation in a 50:50 ratio).

Officials informed that for wheat procurement, 416 mandis have been designated in the state; for mustard, 112; for barley, 25; for gram, 11; and for lentil, 7 mandis have been identified.

They further stated that several improvements have been made in various state-run portals to ensure smooth and transparent procurement of Rabi crops.

It has been made mandatory for all farmers bringing their produce to mandis to clearly display the vehicle number on their vehicles. This year, all mandis have been geo-fenced for procurement operations. All gate passes for incoming farmers will be issued through the e-Kharid mobile app.

Similarly, during the bidding process, biometric verification of the farmer registered on the "Meri Fasal Mera Byora" portal, or any one of their three authorised representatives, will be mandatory.

Necessary arrangements for biometric verification have been made in all mandis across Haryana. All gate passes and procurement-related activities will be carried out through the mobile app.