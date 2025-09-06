Saturday, September 06, 2025 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Mumbai hoax threat: Police arrest Noida man for '400 kg RDX' message

Mumbai hoax threat: Police arrest Noida man for '400 kg RDX' message

Mumbai Police arrested a Noida resident for sending hoax bomb threats of 400 kg RDX in 34 vehicles; security has been heightened ahead of Ganesh visarjan processions

Hunger Strike, Mumbai Hunger Strike

The message came ahead of intensive security preparations for Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of the Ganesh festival. (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Mumbai Police crime branch has arrested a Noida resident, Ashwin Kumar Supra, for allegedly sending bomb blast threats targeting Mumbai, ANI reported on Saturday. Supra, originally from Bihar, was traced through the phone and SIM card used to send the threats, both of which have been seized. He is being brought to Mumbai for questioning.
 
According to the FIR, Supra allegedly sent the messages as revenge against his friend Firoz, who had filed a case against him in Phulwari Sharif, Bihar, in 2023, leading to his three-month imprisonment. Supra has been living in Noida for five years and works as an astrologer, the Hindustan Times reported.
 
 

Threat sent on Mumbai Traffic Police helpline

Earlier this week, Supra allegedly sent a threatening message to the Mumbai Traffic Police’s WhatsApp helpline. Claiming to represent a fake organisation called ‘Lashkar-e-Jihadi’, he warned that 34 “human bombs” carrying 400 kg of RDX had been planted in 34 vehicles across the city.
 
The message came ahead of intensive security preparations for Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of the Ganesh festival, when multiple visarjans are held across Mumbai.   

Also Read

Mumbai: Pedestrians cross a road amid rain, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)

'34 human bombs, 400 kg RDX': Mumbai Police on alert after terror threat

Manoj Jarange Patil, Manoj Jarange

Maratha quota protest: Mumbai police ask Jarange to vacate Azad Maidan

Manoj Jarange

Maratha quota stir enters day 2: Hunger strike, traffic snarls, and more

Psephologist Sanjay Kumar, CSDS

Supreme Court halts police action against Sanjay Kumar in voter rolls case

Lilavati Hospital

Supreme Court allows probe into Lilavati Trust's financial irregularities

 

Police tighten security across city

Following receipt of the message, Mumbai Police said: “Traffic police in Mumbai received threats over their official WhatsApp number. In the threat, a claim has been made that 34 ‘human bombs’ have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city and the blast will shake the entire Mumbai. The organisation, claiming to be ‘Lashkar-e-Jihadi’, says that 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India.”
 
Police added that the threat also claimed 400 kg of RDX would be used. “Mumbai Police is alert and security across the state has been enhanced. All angles of the threat are being investigated,” officials said.
 

Investigation and charges filed

The crime branch launched an immediate investigation, with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and other agencies informed. A case has been registered at Worli police station under Section 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sub-Sections 2, 3 and 4.
 
“This is the same traffic police WhatsApp helpline on which police had received threat messages in the past, which later turned out to be hoaxes,” a police official told PTI.
 

High security ahead of Ganesh visarjan

Police have stepped up security with more than 21,000 personnel deployed across the city to maintain law and order during Ganesh visarjan, which is expected to draw millions of people.
 
Officials urged Mumbaikars to remain calm and not fall prey to rumours. “Traffic police have received such bomb threat messages in the past. There is no need to panic. Security has been beefed up at key locations, and combing operations are underway. Citizens are advised to report any suspicious activity,” they said.
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt

Uttarakhand BJP prez backs Dhami as CM face for 2027 poll, rules out change

MK Stalin, Stalin

Hinduja Group to invest ₹7,500 crore in Tamil Nadu's EV ecosystem: Stalin

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Nitish launches ₹1,159 cr projects, inaugurates Bihar's first cable bridge

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar to represent India at BRICS virtual summit on Monday

floods, flood, flooding

22 river monitoring stations record severe flood situation: CWC

Topics : Mumbai police Bomb Threat Calls Mumbai Terror Threat BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon