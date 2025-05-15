Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 10:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pakistan-Turki dosti zindabad: Erdogan to Pak PM as Indians boycott Türkiye

File image of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shakes hand with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye has reaffirmed his support for Pakistan by calling Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif his “dear brother”.
 
This comes after Pakistan PM Sharif thanked Erdogan for Türkiye’s unwavering support as tensions escalated between India and Pakistan during ‘Operation Sindoor’. Taking to X, Shehbaz Sharif wrote, “I was deeply touched by the strong support and unwavering solidarity of my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Pakistan. Pakistan is proud of its long-standing, time-tested, and enduring brotherly ties with Turkey, which have grown stronger with each new challenge. I am particularly grateful for His Excellency’s constructive role and resolute efforts to promote peace in South Asia. May the ties between Pakistan and Turkey continue to grow stronger as we work together to build a bright and prosperous future for our two countries and peoples.”
 
 
Responding to Sharif, Erdogan posted a tweet and wrote, “The brotherhood between Türkiye and Pakistan, which is enjoyed by very few nations in the world, is one of the best examples of true friendship. As Türkiye, we attach great importance to the peace, tranquility, and stability of Pakistan. We appreciate the sensible, patient policy of the Pakistani state, which prioritises dialogue and compromise in resolving disputes. We will continue to be by your side in good and bad times, as we have in the past and the future. Through you, I greet our friendly and brotherly Pakistan with my most heartfelt affection.”
Erdogan further added, “Pakistan, Turki dosti zindabad!”
 

Following Türkiye’s open support to Pakistan, #BoycottTurkey was trending on social media platforms as tensions escalated between India and Pakistan during ‘Operation Sindoor’, in which the Indian armed forces targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).   
 
Consequently, many Indians dropped Türkiye and Azerbaijan as their preferred travel destination. Online platforms MakeMyTrip and EaseMyTrip confirmed that they have seen a sharp decline in the number of bookings in the past week. 
Similarly, Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi also cancelled an academic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Türkiye’s Inonu University, citing national security concerns.

Topics : Shehbaz Sharif Turkey Pakistan India Pakistan relations Recep Tayyip Erdogan Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack BS Web Reports

First Published: May 15 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

