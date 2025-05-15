Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 08:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Cong questions BJP's ties with nations supporting Pak after Pahalgam attack

Cong questions BJP's ties with nations supporting Pak after Pahalgam attack

Congress leaders responded after BJP's Amit Malviya shared a video of Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera, accusing the party of being 'disconnected' from public sentiment after the Pahalgam terror attack

Pawan Khera, Pawan

The decision on whether or not to have relationship with any country has to be taken by the govt and not the opposition: Pawan Khera (Photo: PTI)

ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Jairam Ramesh hit out at BJP leader Amit Malviya and raised questions about the ruling party's explanation regarding its diplomatic and trade ties with nations that have supported Pakistan amidst heightened tensions with India following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

The response from the Congress leaders came after BJP leader Amit Malviya posted a video of both Ramesh and Khera and accused the party of being 'disconnected' and 'misaligned' with the sentiments of the public following the terror attack in Pahalgam.

BJP National Information and Technology Department in-charge, Malviya said that the Congress deserved a 'political oblivion and complete isolation.'

 

In a post on X, Malviya posted, "The country is enraged by the support Turkey and Azerbaijan have extended to the terror state of Pakistan. There has been a growing call to boycott trade and tourism with these countries, and private citizens have stood up in solidarity. But the Congress party can't even bring itself to align with the broader sentiment of the Indian people. No wonder it remains so disconnected from the public. It deserves its political oblivion and complete isolation."

Hitting back, Pawan Khera responded sharply and wrote on X, "Since this question is being raised by an office bearer of the BJP, PMO India and S Jaishankar should immediately clarify if the government of India has snapped all diplomatic & trade relations with Turkey and has also shut their embassy in India. The decision on whether or not to have relationship with any country has to be taken by the govt and not the opposition.@MEA India kindly clarify."

Also Read

Mayawati

Mayawati condemns remarks on Col Qureshi, Cong wants MP minister's sacking

Tara Chand, JKPCC

Cong seeks 10 marla plots, ₹5 lakh each for relocating J&K border residents

Congress, Congress flag

Goa not BJP's laboratory: Cong on Centre's suggestion about nuclear plant

KC Venugopal, PAC head

Congress urges Centre to clarify third-party mediation in Kashmir issue

Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupesh, Baghel

Ex-CM Baghel raises concern over increasing road accidents in Chhattisgarh

Jairam Ramesh also posted on X and said, "In the same vein,@PMOIndiaand@DrSJaishankarshould also clarify why the Modi Government has pursued normalisation with China despite its continued encroachment on Indian territory - or indeed why the PM lied to the people of India and irrevocably hurt national interests on June 19th, 2020 by giving China a public clean chit for its encroachments."

Earlier on Monday, Pawan Khera said the government should convene a special session in Parliament to discuss Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and subsequent understanding with Pakistan on stopping firing and military action.

"There are many questions. The Indian Armed Forces have bravely taught Pakistan a lesson, there is no doubt about it. There are questions for the government, and those questions can be asked only when a special session of Parliament is called... I think the whole world should see how professional the Indian Army is, everyone saluted their spirit," Khera told ANI.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of the Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi reiterated the "unanimous request" of the Opposition to convene a special session of Parliament "immediately."

"It is crucial for the people and their representatives to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and ceasefire, first announced by U.S. President Trump. This will also be an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolve to meet the challenges ahead. I trust that you will consider this demand seriously and swiftly," Rahul Gandhi said.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir after terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sofiya Qureshi

Insult to army: Cong slams BJP over MP minister's remarks on Col Qureshi

Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot questions PM on 'understanding' with Pak, says he disappointed India

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Oppn will question govt about Trump's claims on brokering ceasefire: Kharge

Congress, Congress flag

Will Modi govt conduct Kargil-style review over Pahalgam incident: Cong

Dilip Ghosh,Dilip

Rahul Gandhi can demand special Parliament session as LoP: Dilip Ghosh

Topics : Indian National Congress Congress Modi govt BJP Amit Malviya Operation Sindoor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon