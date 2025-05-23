Friday, May 23, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Heavy rain warning for Maharashtra & Goa: IMD issues red and orange alerts

In Thane district, a huge traffic jam occurred on the Bhiwandi-Wada road after heavy rains damaged the road and created large potholes. (Photo:PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of Maharashtra and Goa due to a low-pressure system forming over the east-central Arabian Sea near the Konkan and Goa coasts. This system may turn into a depression and could even become a cyclonic storm depending on weather conditions in the coming days.
 
Red alert in Goa
 
A red alert has been issued for Goa until Sunday, May 25, with warnings of extremely heavy rain. On Thursday, Panjim in North Goa recorded 9 cm of rain. Rain is expected to continue over the coming days across Goa, Konkan, Karnataka, and Kerala.
 
 
Goa’s disaster management teams are on high alert, with 24x7 control rooms operating in both North and South Goa to handle emergencies.
 
 Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri on alert

Mumbai is under an orange alert for May 23 and 24, with a forecast of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds up to 60 kmph.
A red alert is in effect for Raigad and Ratnagiri on Friday, with warnings of extremely heavy rain.
Surrounding areas like Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, and the ghat regions of Pune and Satara are also under an orange alert.
Mumbai saw light showers on Friday, and the sky stayed cloudy throughout the day.
 
In Thane district, a huge traffic jam occurred on the Bhiwandi-Wada road after heavy rains damaged the road and created large potholes. The traffic situation worsened due to ongoing roadwork.
 
Delhi weather update
 
In Delhi, the IMD has predicted light rain with thunderstorms on Friday. Winds may blow at 40–50 kmph, possibly reaching 60 kmph in some areas, along with dust storms in the evening or night.
 

First Published: May 23 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

