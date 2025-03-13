Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 02:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fire erupts at Gurugram's Kingdom of Dreams; firefighters rush to spot

Fire erupts at Gurugram's Kingdom of Dreams; firefighters rush to spot

Kingdom of Dream fire: The fire started in the culture gallery; exact cause remains unknown

Kingdom of Dreams, gurgaon

Kingdom of Dreams (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A major fire erupted at the Kingdom of Dreams in Gurugram's Sector 29 on Thursday. The blaze started in the venue's culture gallery. The fire department teams reached the spot and are currently working to bring it under control. 
  The exact cause remains unknown. Footage from the site captures thick smoke billowing over the well-known cultural destination.  (More details to follow)
 

Topics : fire Gurgaon Gurugram BS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

