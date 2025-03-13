Fire erupts at Gurugram's Kingdom of Dreams; firefighters rush to spot

A major fire erupted at the Kingdom of Dreams in Gurugram's Sector 29 on Thursday. The blaze started in the venue's culture gallery. The fire department teams reached the spot and are currently working to bring it under control.
The exact cause remains unknown. Footage from the site captures thick smoke billowing over the well-known cultural destination. (More details to follow)
VIDEO | Fire breaks out at Kingdom of Dreams at Sector 29 in Gurugram, Haryana. More details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/Nk7m5gOcDm— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 13, 2025