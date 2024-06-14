A major fire broke out in the Chandni Chowk area of north Delhi on Thursday and spread to several shops, gutting goods and property worth crores of rupees, officials said. No one was reported hurt as yet, they said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "A call related to the fire was received at 5 pm from Chandni Chowk area. The fire was in Marwadi Katra, Nai Sadak in Chandni Chowk," DFS chief Atul Garg said. He said initially 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, but later 26 more vehicles were pressed into service. "Our teams were working at the site and trying to douse the flames. The fire is massive and the operation may take more time to douse the flames completely. So far, we have not received any injury to anyone," Garg said.

He further said that he himself visited the site for supervision of the entire operation.

Talking with PTI, he said, "Now we are using a water bowser to douse the flames. We have rushed more than 10 fire vehicles. We are also taking precautions so that the fire can be contained at the earliest."



He further said that the main building from where the fire started has already collapsed and they are taking all precautionary measures to prevent further damage.

"There are several big and small shops of garments shops including sarees and other combustible material. These shops are interconnected," Garg said.

The officer further said that the lanes are very narrow due to which fire tenders are struggling to reach to the main spot, thus the department has to increase the fire hose to 200 to 300 metres.

"We are also using hydraulic machines to combat the fire from all the locations. The exact loss of the property and goods is yet to be ascertained since the dousing operation is continuing," he said.

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi wrote on X that she was in touch with the administration and getting updates on the incident.

"I am in constant touch with the district administration regarding the fire incident in the Chandni Chowk area. It is God's grace that no life has been lost. The fire brigade will soon control the fire.

"In this season of extreme heat, I request all of you to not let any possibility of short-circuit occur around you, take precautions and stay safe," Atishi wrote in Hindi.

A BJP spokesperson said that the fire started from Marwadi Katra market which was spread to Anil Market. They said a building at the back side of the market had collapsed due to fire and water pressure.