close
Sensex (-0.17%)
66166.93 -115.81
Nifty (-0.10%)
19731.75 -19.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.29%)
5973.25 + 17.15
Nifty Midcap (0.21%)
40590.65 + 84.50
Nifty Bank (-0.14%)
44225.90 -62.05
Heatmap

Fire guts five coaches of train in Ahmednagar district, no casualties

The fire incident took place when the train (No. 01402) was heading to Ahmednagar in western Maharashtra from Ashti station in Beed district in the central region of the state

train, fire

The flames engulfed the guard-side brake van and four coaches adjacent to it, said the CPRO (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 6:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Five coaches of a diesel-electric multiple unit (DEMU) passenger train were gutted in a fire that broke out near Narayandoh station in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Monday afternoon, but no casualties were reported, Railway officials said.
The fire incident took place when the train (No. 01402) was heading to Ahmednagar in western Maharashtra from Ashti station in Beed district in the central region of the state, but its cause was not immediately known, they said.
Dr Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway, told PTI that no passenger was injured in the blaze, which started at around 3 pm, as all of them alighted safely from the train before the fire spread.
"All train passengers got down safely before the fire spread," he stated.
The flames engulfed the guard-side brake van and four coaches adjacent to it, said the CPRO.
Manaspure said fire engines from Ahmednagar, located around 250km from Mumbai, were immediately called and the flames doused by around 4.10 pm.
An Accident Relief Train (ART) was also sent to the site from Daund station in Pune district, he said.
The section where the incident occurred is part of the Ahmednagar-Parali line of the Central Railway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nine new Vande Bharat trains to be launched soon; check the routes here

Indian railways to run 312 Ganpati special trains to ease festive rush

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

Indian Railways sign deal with Indo-Russian JV for Vande Bharat trains

Railways to launch Vande Bharat trains on five more routes from June 26

Obvious for some to get disappointed: Kamal Nath on Congress 1st list

MP: Yadvendra Singh quits Congress, vows to teach Kamal Nath 'a lesson'

Congress demands national status for ERCP, begins yatra in Rajasthan

Govt seals Rs 313 crore deal for mid-life upgrade of frigate INS Beas

Mission Gaganyaan: Isro to launch 1st test vehicle flight on Oct 21 morning

Topics : Trains Indian Railways Maharashtra

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Gaza warLatest News LiveFederal Bank Q2 resultsAUS vs SL LIVE SCOREOYO Festive DiscountApple Festival Season OffersBank of Maharashtra Q2 resultsPunit Patel | Zydus

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul GandhiECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup historyWorld Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chiefKarnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%Fueling India's innovation engine
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon