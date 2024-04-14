Business Standard
Firing outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai, investigation underway

The two persons fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra area, where the actor resides, at around 5 am, the official said

Salman Khan

A team of forensic science experts also reached the site, the police said | Photo: X@ANI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 8:45 AM IST

Two unidentified persons on a motorbike opened fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai early Sunday morning, a police official said.
The two persons fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra area, where the actor resides, at around 5 am, the official said.
The local police and the crime branch have started a probe into the incident, he said.
A team of forensic science experts also reached the site, the police said.
In March last year, an e-mail threatening Khan was received at his office following which the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

Topics : Salman Khan Mumbai Mumbai police

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 8:45 AM IST

