Subsidies on power, water, bus fare to stay, says Delhi LG Saxena

File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Lt Governor VK Saxena attends the flag off ceremony of 350 electric buses, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday said the ongoing electricity, water and bus fare subsidies will continue in Delhi and people need not pay attention to "rumours" spread by "vested political interests".
According to a press statement issued by the Raj Niwas here, rumours are being propagated that the central government and the lieutenant governor would stop the subsidy schemes.
Saxena has taken serious note of "patently false and deliberately misleading" statements by members of a particular political party and its ministers that the schemes and subsidies pertaining to "free" electricity, water and bus rides for women will be stopped since Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in jail, the statement said.
 
No immediate reaction was available from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or its government in Delhi.
The statement said that Saxena has assured the people of Delhi that none of the subsidy schemes benefitting the poor would be discontinued and appealed to them to not pay heed to statements and rumours being spread by "vested political interests".
Saxena underlined that these schemes are paid for by the consolidated fund of the NCT of Delhi and not from the account of any individual or political party. These schemes are funded by the people of Delhi themselves who contribute to the NCTD's consolidated fund by way of taxes, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

