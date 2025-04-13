Sunday, April 13, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Eight killed in mishap at firecracker manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh

Eight killed in mishap at firecracker manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh

"Eight people, including two women, died, and seven others were injured in the fire accident. While the injured are being shifted to hospitals, further details are awaited," State Home Minister said

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Eight people, including two women, were killed and seven others injured in a fire accident at a firecracker manufacturing unit in the Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

"Eight people, including two women, died, and seven others were injured in the fire accident. While the injured are being shifted to hospitals, further details are awaited," State Home Minister V Anitha told PTI.

The accident occurred at around 12:45 pm, and officials are currently focused on recovering the bodies and shifting the injured to hospitals.

Locals are also assisting the police at the scene, a police official said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident and directed Minister Anitha and district officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured, an official release said.

 

CM Naidu also ordered an inquiry into the incident and asked officials to submit a report to him.

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed shock and urged the government to support the victims.

He asked his party leaders to extend all possible assistance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Firecrackers Andhra Pradesh

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

