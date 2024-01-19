PM Modi to lay foundation stones of 8 AMRUT projects in Maharashtra today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of several development projects in Maharashtra's Solapur on Friday, according to an official release.

At a public programme scheduled to be held around 10.45 am in the southern Maharashtra city, he will lay the foundation stones of eight AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) projects in the state worth around Rs 2,000 crore, it said.

He will also dedicate more than 90,000 houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

Further, the PM will dedicate 15,000 houses of the Raynagar Housing Society in Solapur whose beneficiaries include thousands of "handloom workers, vendors, powerloom workers, rag pickers, Bidi workers and drivers", it said.

Modi will also kickstart the distribution of the first and second instalments to 10,000 beneficiaries of PM-SVANIDHI in Maharashtra during the programme, it added.