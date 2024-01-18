Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamps, book dedicated to Ram mandir

The stamp book is an attempt to showcase the international appeal of Lord Ram, and the 48-page book covers stamps issued by more than 20 countries

Ram Temple, PM Modi, postage stamps

PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamps on Ram temple

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ayodhya Ram mandir updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released commemorative postage stamps on Ayodhya's Ram temple and a book with stamps dedicated to Lord Ram from around the world.

"Today, I got the opportunity to attend another event organised by Shri Ram andir Pran Pratishtha Abhiyan. Today, six commemorative postage stamps on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi mandir and an album of stamps issued on Lord Ram around the world have been released. I want to congratulate the people of the country and all Ram Bhakts across the world," PM Modi said.


The stamp book is an attempt to showcase the international appeal of Lord Ram in various societies. This 48-page book covers stamps issued by more than 20 countries, including the US, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Cambodia and organisations like the United Nations.

The design of the stamps encompasses essential elements related to Ram mandir, showcasing the temple itself, the revered chaupai 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari,' the sun, the Saryu River, and the sculptures in and around the temple.

The commemorative stamp collection comprises six distinct stamps, each featuring key figures and symbols associated with Lord Ram's narrative. The stamps include depictions of the Ram temple, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj, and Ma Shabri.

The use of gold leaf detailing for the sun rays and the chaupai adds a regal touch to the miniature sheet.


Also Read

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

Haryana declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

'Don't need a middleman': Congress attacks PM amid Ram mandir invite row

ACB raids Sena (UBT) MLA's premises; files 'disproportionate assets' case

Ram temple: UP govt to start helicopter services to Ayodhya. Check fares

Supreme Court reserves order on environmental release of GM mustard

India registers 305 new Covid-19 cases, active cases decline to 2,439

Ayodhya Ram mandir: Ram Lalla idol brought inside sanctum sanctorum

Topics : Narendra Modi Ram temple Ayodhya BS Web Reports Today News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon