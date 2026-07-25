First phase of SIR completed in Haryana, draft electoral roll on July 31

The draft electoral roll will be published on July 31 as the first phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has been completed in Haryana.

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) A Sreenivas said here on Saturday that 20,629 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) distributed enumeration forms to more than 2.06 crore electors, out of which about 1.72 crore enumeration forms have been digitised.

However, the names of over 33.84 lakh could not be recorded. Of these, nearly 13.75 lakh had permanently shifted, 7.66 lakh were found to have passed away, 2.04 lakh were already registered as electors, 9.36 lakh were found absent, while nearly 1 lakh electors did not submit their enumeration forms due to other reasons.

Sreenivas said the draft electoral roll will be published on July 31 and will be made available on the official website and at all designated publication centres.

He said that claims and objections may be filed from July 31 to August 30. If the name of any elector does not appear in the draft electoral roll, he or she may submit Form 6 to get the name included again. The name will be included in the final electoral roll.

The Haryana CEO also clarified that the name of any elector will not be deleted without giving an opportunity of hearing.

If an elector is aggrieved by the decision of the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), an appeal may be filed before the district magistrate within 15 days. If the grievance still persists, a further appeal may be filed before the Chief Electoral Officer within 30 days.

The final electoral roll will be published on October 3. Along with the period for filing claims and objections, the notice phase and disposal of objections will continue up to September 28.

During the notice phase, BLOs will issue notices to those electors whose particulars could not be matched with the electoral roll prepared during the previous SIR or where any discrepancy has been found in mapping.

He said that eligible persons may apply for inclusion of their names in the electoral roll through Form 6. Young citizens who attained 18 years of age on or before July 1, 2026, have also been provided the facility to enrol themselves as electors by submitting Form 6.

Those whose names have been left out of the electoral roll or who could not submit their enumeration forms may also submit Form 6.

He said that electors whose names are already included in the electoral roll may submit Form 7 for deletion of their names. Form 8 may be used by electors to make corrections in their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or to rectify any error in the electoral roll. This facility will also be available online.

Sreenivas said that for the successful conduct of the SIR, Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and District Election Officers (DEOs) are carrying out the exercise across all Assembly constituencies in the state.

In the next phase, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) will also be associated with the exercise.

He further said that 37,055 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by various political parties are also assisting in the process.

These include 19,051 appointed by the BJP, 15,818 by the Indian National Congress, 1,476 by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), 54 by the AAP, 314 by the Communist Party of India (CPI) and 342 by the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).