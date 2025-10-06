Monday, October 06, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Five aides of Maulana Tauqeer Raza face ₹1.25 cr notice over power theft

Chief Engineer (Zone I) Gyan Prakash said recovery certificates are being issued against defaulters who have failed to pay penalties for power theft

Press Trust of India Bareilly (UP)
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Five associates of controversial cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza have been issued recovery notices of over Rs 1.25 crore for alleged power theft at e-charging stations, officials said on Monday.

Last week, a joint team conducted raids in the Baan Khana area and uncovered five e-charging centres operating on stolen electricity.

An FIR was lodged, and recovery notices of over Rs 1.25 crore was issued against the five accused.

Officials said this was not the first such incident in the area and a similar raid about a year ago had also exposed four illegal charging units of the same persons.

Following fresh investigations, recovery certificates (RCs) amounting to over Rs 1.25 crore have now been issued against five accused.

 

The district administration has directed strict recovery proceedings.

Chief Engineer (Zone I) Gyan Prakash said recovery certificates are being issued against defaulters who have failed to pay penalties for power theft.

In the first phase, RCs have been issued against those owing fines above Rs 10 lakh. The list includes five individuals from Baan Khana, he said.

According to the department, Wasim Khan owes Rs 15.39 lakh, Monish Khan Rs 22.29 lakh, Barkaan Raza Khan Rs 37.32 lakh, Aman Raza Khan Rs 26.92 lakh, and Ghulam Navi Rs 26.57 lakh.

All are said to be close to Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Tauqueer Raza Khan.

Officials said that in January 2024, a raid near Raza Chowk drain in Baan Khana had also led to the seizure of illegal e-charging centres operated with stolen electricity.

The same five individuals were booked and fined at that time as well.

Terming the recent case serious, Prakash said a three-member committee has been formed to probe the possible involvement of power department staff.

Action will be taken against any official found complicit, he added.

Bareilly Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Santosh Kumar Singh said, Strict recovery will be ensured as soon as copies of the RCs are received.

Another aide of the controversial cleric was arrested on Sunday in connection with the September 6 violence here as authorities intensified their action against the accused, including demolition of their "illegal" properties.

Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) on Sunday completed the demolition of the banquet hall owned by Nafees, another arrested aide of Raza Khan. The two-day operation, carried out amid tight security, left no trace of 'Raza Palace', which officials said had been illegally constructed on Waqf land.

The clashes had erupted here after protesters opposing FIRs over "I Love Muhammad" posters clashed with police following Friday prayers, leaving several injured.

The police have so far registered 10 FIRs and arrested over 70 people, including Maulana Tauqeer Raza, his aides and several of his relatives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

