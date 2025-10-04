Saturday, October 04, 2025 | 05:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samajwadi Party delegation 'stopped' from visiting violence-hit Bareilly

Samajwadi Party delegation 'stopped' from visiting violence-hit Bareilly

Pandey, who was to lead the delegation, alleged that police are deployed outside the homes of all SP party workers, he said

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

A delegation of 14 Samajwadi Party MPs and MLAs who were scheduled to visit violence-hit Bareilly on Saturday were allegedly stopped at their homes by police, Leader of the Opposition in UP Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey said.

The LoP said they have received two letters, one from the police and another from the Bareilly district magistrate stating that the SP delegation will "worsen the atmosphere" in the city.

Pandey added that the Yogi Adityanath government was "stopping them to hide its failures".

 

Bareilly witnessed violence following the Friday namaz last week.

UP minister JPS Rathore said opposition MPs and leaders who are talking about wanting to visit Bareilly are just trying to "vitiate the atmosphere". The government will not allow anyone to disturb the peace and tranquility of Bareilly, he said, adding that that there is now complete peace in the city.

Speaking to PTI videos at his residence, the LoP Pandey said, "The circle officer and a senior Local Intelligence Unit officer are here. They are telling me not to go there (Bareilly)."  "What will happen if we go? This was done in the case of Sambhal and Bahraich. When our delegation goes there, we will establish peace there, because this isn't a communal riot, not a Hindu-Muslim conflict, that our visit will escalate it further," Pandey said.

Referring to protests in the city last week, Pandey claimed that the Muslim community only wanted to give a letter to authorities, but police resorted to excessive force against them.

"The chief minister should personally go there to see what went wrong and correct the mistakes that have occurred," he said.

UP minister JPS Rathore launched a scathing attack on the SP, saying the opposition party's leaders are now preparing to go to Bareilly "to shed tears for the same rioters, who attempted to kill police and innocent people."  "For whom are they going to Bareilly? Those who broke the law, threw stones, and attacked the police?" he said, asserting that no innocent people were harmed in police action and that only those who broke the law were sent to jail.

"Markets are open, traffic is normal, and the police are vigilantly monitoring. The administration says that the situation will return to complete calm in the coming days," he said in a statement.

Rathore, who is the minister of state (independent charge) for Cooperation, said opposition parties thought if Bareilly was engulfed in flames, they would gain some political advantage, but the administration's strict action thwarted their plans.

Those who once invoked the Constitution are now trying to break the law and spread violence, the minister added.

Reacting to the SP delegation's visit to Bareilly, UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told PTI, "The Samajwadi Party wants to stir up the sensitive atmosphere in Bareilly."  "The government and administration, with patience and restraint, thwarted the conspiracy to incite unrest in the state. The Yogi Adityanath government will not allow the conspiracy to foment communal riots to succeed." he said.

On September 26, locals and police clashed in the heart of Bareilly following Friday prayers after the cancellation of a protest that was called over "I Love Muhammad" posters. Several people were injured in the clashes.

Police have lodged 10 FIRs and booked hundreds of people, mostly unidentified, in connection with the violence. More than 70 people, including cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, his aides and some relatives, have so far been arrested.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Samajwadi Party violence Bareilly

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

