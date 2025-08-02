Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Federal Bank Q1 PAT down 15% on elevated slippages in agri, MFI segments

Federal Bank Q1 PAT down 15% on elevated slippages in agri, MFI segments

In Q1FY25, the bank had posted a net profit of ₹1,010 crore. Sequentially, profit declined 16 per cent from ₹1,030 crore

Federal bank, indian bank, federal

Net interest margin (NIM), a key profitability metric, stood at 2.94 per cent in Q1FY26, compared to 3.16 per cent in Q1FY25 and 3.12 per cent in Q4FY25 | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Federal Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of ₹862 crore for the April–June quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26), down 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), due to higher provisions arising from elevated slippages in the agriculture and microfinance segments.
 
In Q1FY25, the bank had posted a net profit of ₹1,010 crore. Sequentially, profit declined 16 per cent from ₹1,030 crore.
 
Net interest income (NII)—the difference between interest earned and interest expended—grew by just 2 per cent to ₹2,337 crore during the quarter, while non-interest income rose 22 per cent to ₹1,113 crore.
 
Net interest margin (NIM), a key profitability metric, stood at 2.94 per cent in Q1FY26, compared to 3.16 per cent in Q1FY25 and 3.12 per cent in Q4FY25.
 
 
“We follow a T+1 repricing process on repo-linked advances, which means a large part of the rate cut has already been factored into our numbers. We expect NIM to bottom out in Q2 and improve thereafter as the cost of funds drops and the loan mix rebalances,” said Venkatraman Venkateswaran, CFO, Federal Bank. 

Also Read

NSE

Q1 results today: ABB, Federal Bank, Finolex among 56 firms on August 2

stock market trading

Monthly stock picks by Motilal Oswal Financial Services: HDFC Bank, UTI AMC

Jerome Powell, US Fed Chair

We can wait and see course of economy before going for rate cut: Powell

share market, stock market

How to trade Nifty? Chandan Taparia picks these three stocks to buy today

stock market, share market, stocks

Bullish Bets: RIL, Dixon, 10 other stocks form 'Golden Cross'; check listpremium

 
Provisions rose 41 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹695 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹491 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, provisions were up 60 per cent from ₹435 crore in Q4FY25.
 
Gross slippages increased to ₹658 crore in Q1FY26, up from ₹417 crore in Q1FY25. Of the fresh slippages, ₹273 crore came from retail and ₹270 crore from agriculture assets.
 
“While credit costs were elevated in Q1, they were largely driven by slippages in the agri and microfinance portfolios. Based on current trends, we expect slippages to moderate and stabilise going forward, leading to a normalisation in credit cost,” Venkateswaran said.
 
The lender’s asset quality weakened slightly, with its gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio rising to 1.91 per cent as of June 30, 2025, from 1.84 per cent as of March 31, 2025. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.48 per cent, up from 0.44 per cent in the previous quarter.
 
Net advances rose 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.41 trillion, led by focused growth in medium-yield segments, while deposits increased 8 per cent to ₹2.87 trillion.
 
“We are on track to grow at 1.2 times the nominal GDP,” Venkateswaran added.
 

More From This Section

cement, cement sector

JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 results: PAT rises 2-fold to ₹150 cr, income up 12%

Cholamandalam Investment

Cholamandalam Investment Q1 result: Net Profit jumps 21% to ₹1,136 crore

steel, steel industry

Mangalam Worldwide Q1 results: PAT jumps 68% to ₹10.13 cr, revenue up 21%

ITC

ITC Q1FY26 results: Net profit up 3% at ₹5,244 cr, revenue rises 19.53%

ITC limited

ITC Q1 FY26 result: Net profit up 3% at ₹5,244 cr; revenue rises 20%

Topics : Federal Bank Q1 results Banking Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon