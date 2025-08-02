Federal Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of ₹862 crore for the April–June quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26), down 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), due to higher provisions arising from elevated slippages in the agriculture and microfinance segments.
In Q1FY25, the bank had posted a net profit of ₹1,010 crore. Sequentially, profit declined 16 per cent from ₹1,030 crore.
Net interest income (NII)—the difference between interest earned and interest expended—grew by just 2 per cent to ₹2,337 crore during the quarter, while non-interest income rose 22 per cent to ₹1,113 crore.
Net interest margin (NIM), a key profitability metric, stood at 2.94 per cent in Q1FY26, compared to 3.16 per cent in Q1FY25 and 3.12 per cent in Q4FY25.
“We follow a T+1 repricing process on repo-linked advances, which means a large part of the rate cut has already been factored into our numbers. We expect NIM to bottom out in Q2 and improve thereafter as the cost of funds drops and the loan mix rebalances,” said Venkatraman Venkateswaran, CFO, Federal Bank.
Also Read
Provisions rose 41 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹695 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹491 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, provisions were up 60 per cent from ₹435 crore in Q4FY25.
Gross slippages increased to ₹658 crore in Q1FY26, up from ₹417 crore in Q1FY25. Of the fresh slippages, ₹273 crore came from retail and ₹270 crore from agriculture assets.
“While credit costs were elevated in Q1, they were largely driven by slippages in the agri and microfinance portfolios. Based on current trends, we expect slippages to moderate and stabilise going forward, leading to a normalisation in credit cost,” Venkateswaran said.
The lender’s asset quality weakened slightly, with its gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio rising to 1.91 per cent as of June 30, 2025, from 1.84 per cent as of March 31, 2025. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.48 per cent, up from 0.44 per cent in the previous quarter.
Net advances rose 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.41 trillion, led by focused growth in medium-yield segments, while deposits increased 8 per cent to ₹2.87 trillion.
“We are on track to grow at 1.2 times the nominal GDP,” Venkateswaran added.