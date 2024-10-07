Business Standard
Home / India News / Foundation stone laid of Rs 732 cr coal handling projects in Jharkhand

Foundation stone laid of Rs 732 cr coal handling projects in Jharkhand

The two plants will be an important step towards first-mile rail connectivity under which arrangements will be made to take the coal produced from the mines to the nearest railway circuit

Coal

The capacity of these two projects is 7 million tonne per annum and 5 million tonne per annum (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey has laid the foundation stone of two coal handling projects worth Rs 732 crore in Jharkhand, an official statement said on Monday.

A coal handling plant is a facility that is used to store, process and transport coal.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey yesterday laid the foundation stone of Karo Coal Handling Plant and Konar Coal Handling Plant in Bokaro and Kargali area of CCL (Central Coalfields Ltd)," the ministry statement said.
CCL is an arm of Coal India Ltd.
 
 
The two plants will be an important step towards first-mile rail connectivity under which arrangements will be made to take the coal produced from the mines to the nearest railway circuit. The coal will then be transported to thermal power plants and other consumers across the country.
 
Currently, coal from these mines is brought to the railway siding by road.
 

More From This Section

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

RG Kar case: Medics continue fast-unto-death, to hold rally on Tuesday

IAF, Indian Air Force, Air Force Day, IAF Chennai

Chennai IAF Air Show 2024: Poor planning or dehydration to blame?

Dipa Karmakar

LIVE news updates: Olympian Dipa Karmakar announces retirement from gymnastics

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Delhi CM Atishi road repair plan: Tenders floated for 74 of 89 projects

water shortage

Jal Jeevan Mission: 160 mn rural families have access to tap water now

The capacity of these two projects is 7 million tonne per annum and 5 million tonne per annum.
 
The Konar plant is worth Rs 322 crore, while the cost of Karo coal handling plant is Rs 410 crore.
 
With the commencement of these projects, the current rake loading time will be reduced considerably which will speed up the dispatch of coal. 

Also Read

PremiumCoal

Why India is still dependent on coal as UK shovels fossil fuel out

Coal

Can protect Hasdeo while still meeting coal demands: Forest rights activist

coal sector

Coal production from captive, blocks rises 32% to 79.72 mn MT in H1

coal, CIL, coal india limited

CIL plans to monetise 4 old washeries, aimed at long term supply contract

Coal

Coal India production drops marginally by 1% in Sep to 50.9 mn tonne

Topics : coal industry Railway union Jharkhand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon