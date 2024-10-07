Business Standard
Home / India News / Jal Jeevan Mission: 160 mn rural families have access to tap water now

Jal Jeevan Mission: 160 mn rural families have access to tap water now

Aimed at bridging the rural-urban divide and improving public health, the mission's objective is to provide Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) to every rural household by 2024

water shortage

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nearly 16 crore rural households, ensuring 78.58 per cent of rural homes, now have access to potable water, a sharp increase from the 17 per cent coverage when the Jal Jeevan Mission began, according to the Jal Shakti ministry.

Aimed at bridging the rural-urban divide and improving public health, the mission's objective is to provide Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) to every rural household by 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As of October 6, the ministry said the mission has provided tap water connections to 15.19 crore rural households, ensuring 78.58 per cent of rural homes now have access to potable water, a sharp increase from the 17 per cent coverage when the programme began.

 

The initiative, which is also tackling water quality and drought-prone areas, is directly benefiting 19 crore rural families.

The mission has added 11.95 crore new tap water connections since its launch, with states like Goa, Haryana, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh achieving 100 per cent rural household coverage. Additionally, over 9.29 lakh schools and Anganwadi centres across the country now have access to clean water, the ministry said in a statement.

Over 24 lakh women have been trained to test water quality using Field Test Kits, with more than 54 lakh water samples tested so far, it said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

From Jal Jeevan mission to OBC policy, Parliamentary panels begin work

water tap water connection jal jeevan

All states, UTs achieve over 50% tap water coverage in rural areas: Data

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED arrests Sanjay Badaya for Jal Jeevan Mission scam in Rajasthan

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED makes 3rd arrest in Jal Jeevan Mission irregularities case in Rajasthan

Modi, Narendra Modi

77% rural households provided with tap water connections: Govt data

Topics : Jal Jeevan Mission Water Conservation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon