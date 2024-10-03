Business Standard
Coal production from captive, blocks rises 32% to 79.72 mn MT in H1

The coal production from both captive and commercial coal blocks rose by 32 per cent.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

The coal production from both captive and commercial coal blocks rose by 32 per cent to 79.72 Million Tonne (MT) in the April-September period of the ongoing fiscal.

The coal output from both captive and commercial coal blocks was 60.52 MT in the first half of the previous fiscal.

The coal dispatch rose by 34 per cent year-over-year, from 65.37 MT in H1 of FY'24 to 87.86 MT in H1 of FY'25.

There has been "a significant rise in coal production and dispatch from both captive and commercial coal blocks during the first half of FY 2024-25, from April 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024, compared to the same period last year," the coal ministry said in a statement.

 

The coal production in September rose by 32 per cent to 13.74 MT from 10.40 MT. Likewise, dispatch in the month of September has grown by 47 per cent year-over-year, from 9.68 MT in FY'24 to 14.27 MT in FY'25.

The coal ministry said that it applauds the efforts of all stakeholders, including coal companies and industry partners, for their invaluable support.

The ministry, it said, is dedicated to helping all coal block allottees navigate challenges and optimise their operations. Its primary objective is to significantly increase coal production, ensuring a steady and reliable supply to meet the country's growing energy demands.

Through collaborative initiatives and focused assistance, the ministry aims to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and output across the coal sector.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

