Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Four suspected ISIS terrorists held at Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat

The Gujarat ATS is interrogating the suspected terrorists, who are said to be Sri Lankan nationals

CISF personnel inspecting Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat during mock drills. (Photo: X/@ahmairport)

CISF personnel inspecting Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat during mock drills. (Photo: X/@ahmairport)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Four suspected ISIS terrorists, who are Sri Lankan nationals, were arrested at the Ahmedabad airport on Monday, ANI reported quoting Gujarat’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

At present, the agency is interrogating the detained persons.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

More details are awaited.

The development happened while India is undergoing voting today for the phase five of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The elections, which began on April 19, will conclude on June 1 and results will be announced on June 4.

Gujarat went to polls in a single phase on May 7.

Incidentally, a terrorist attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla on Saturday, in which a former sarpanch was killed and a tourist couple injured.

Baramulla is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir and among the seats to go under polling today.

“Terrorists fired upon and injured a woman, Farha, a resident of Jaipur, and her spouse Tabres, in Yannar in Anantnag. They were evacuated to a hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Topics : Lok Sabha elections Gujarat Ahmedabad Airport Ahmedabad BS Web Reports ISIS terrorists

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock market holidayIMD Weather ForecastLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEXiaomi Redmi Pad SE ReviewRajasthan Board 2024 OutQ4 Results TodayIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon