Four suspected ISIS terrorists held at Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat

Four suspected ISIS terrorists, who are Sri Lankan nationals, were arrested at the Ahmedabad airport on Monday, ANI reported quoting Gujarat’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

At present, the agency is interrogating the detained persons.

More details are awaited.

The development happened while India is undergoing voting today for the phase five of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The elections, which began on April 19, will conclude on June 1 and results will be announced on June 4.

Gujarat went to polls in a single phase on May 7.

Incidentally, a terrorist attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla on Saturday, in which a former sarpanch was killed and a tourist couple injured.

Baramulla is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir and among the seats to go under polling today.

“Terrorists fired upon and injured a woman, Farha, a resident of Jaipur, and her spouse Tabres, in Yannar in Anantnag. They were evacuated to a hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police wrote on X (formerly Twitter).