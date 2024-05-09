IPL 2024: GT vs CSK head-to-head, Ahmedabad weather forecast, pitch report

In Match 59 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 10 (Friday).
GT vs CSK Head to head in IPL history
In head-to-head battle, nothing seperates the two teams as Gujarat and Chennai have won three matches each.
- Total matches played: 3
- Gujarat Titans won: 3
- Chennai Super Kings won: 3
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
GT vs CSK head-to-head at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
- Total matches played: 2
- Gujarat Titans won: 1
- Chennai Super Kings won: 1
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
GT vs CSK head-to-head in Chennai
- Matches played: 2
- Gujarat Titans won: 0
- Chennai Super Kings won: 2
- Abandoned: 0
Gujarat vs Chennai head-to-head stats venue-wise
|At Venues
|Total matches played
|CSK won
|GT won
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|2
|2
|-
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|Wankhede Stadium
|1
|-
|1
Narendra Modi Stadium key stats
|Narendra Modi Stadium IPL Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|32
|Matches won batting first
|14
|Matches won batting second
|18
|Average first innings total
|171.03
|Runs per over
|8.55
|Runs per wicket
|27.9
|Highest total recorded
|233/3 by GT vs MI in 2023
|Lowest total recorded
|89/10 by GT vs DC in 2024
|IPL Record at Narendra Modi Stadium in Last 10 Matches
|Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|10
|Matches won batting first
|3
|Matches won batting second
|7
|Average first innings score
|184
|Average first innings winning score
|192
|Average powerplay score
|55
|Average death-over score
|51.3
IPL 2024 ket toss stats at Narendra Modi Stadium
- Matches: 5
- Matches won batting first: 1
- Matches won batting second: 4
- Average first innings total: 164
- Average second innings total: 166
Ahmedabad pitch report for GT vs CSK match
The Ahmedabad wicket is expected to play a dual paced with spinner finding their mojo.
Ahmedabad weather forecast during GT vs CSK IPL match
Also Read
According to accuweather.com, there no chance of rainfall on April 10 in Ahmedabad. The humidity will be around 45 per cent.