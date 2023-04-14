Update Aadhaar documents online for free till June 14, here's how to do it

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently announced that people can online update their Aadhaar card for free for the next three months until June 14, 2023. However, the process of updating the Aadhaar card will cost Rs 50 at physical Aadhaar centres.
If the Aadhaar card was issued a decade ago and was never updated, the user may upload Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) documents in order to confirm a user's demographic details.
However, UIDAI says that updating demographic details online will ensure the accuracy of a person's data saved in the Central Identities Data Repository, the process of updating Aadhaar details is not compulsory.
In order to modify demographic details (Name, Date of Birth, Address, etc), the residents can use regular online update service or may visit an Aadhaar centre. In such cases normal charges will apply, said UIDAI in a statement.
Online updation of Aadhaar details is a simple process that can be completed within a few minutes. Depending on the demographic information that needs to be updated, users will need scanned copies of original PoI and PoA documents.
Below are the steps to update Aadhaar demographic details online:
Step 1: Go to Aadhaar Self Service Portal on the UIDAI website or search 'myAadhaar' portal
Step 2: Log in by entering your Aadhaar number followed by an OTP
Step 3: Tap on 'Document Update' and verify the existing information
Step 4: Using the drop-down list, select and then upload scanned copies of original documents for verification
Step 5: Aadhaar update request will be accepted, and a 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) will be generated
Note the update request number, to keep track of the process of updating your details. Once updated, the user can download the updated Aadhaar card version.