Update Aadhaar documents online for free till June 14, here's how to do it

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently announced that people can online update their Aadhaar card for free for the next three months until June 14, 2023. However, the process of updating the Aadhaar card will cost Rs 50 at physical Aadhaar centres.

If the Aadhaar card was issued a decade ago and was never updated, the user may upload Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) documents in order to confirm a user's demographic details.

In order to modify demographic details (Name, Date of Birth, Address, etc), the residents can use regular online update service or may visit an Aadhaar centre. In such cases normal charges will apply, said UIDAI in a statement.

However, UIDAI says that updating demographic details online will ensure the accuracy of a person's data saved in the Central Identities Data Repository, the process of updating Aadhaar details is not compulsory.