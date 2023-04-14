close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Update Aadhaar documents online for free till June 14, here's how to do it

In order to modify demographic details (Name, Date of Birth, Address, etc), the residents can use regular online update service or may visit an Aadhaar centre

BS Web Team New Delhi
Aadhaar

(Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 10:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently announced that people can online update their Aadhaar card for free for the next three months until June 14, 2023. However, the process of updating the Aadhaar card will cost Rs 50 at physical Aadhaar centres. 

If the Aadhaar card was issued a decade ago and was never updated, the user may upload Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) documents in order to confirm a user's demographic details.

However, UIDAI says that updating demographic details online will ensure the accuracy of a person's data saved in the Central Identities Data Repository, the process of updating Aadhaar details is not compulsory.
In order to modify demographic details (Name, Date of Birth, Address, etc), the residents can use regular online update service or may visit an Aadhaar centre. In such cases normal charges will apply, said UIDAI in a statement.

Online updation of Aadhaar details is a simple process that can be completed within a few minutes. Depending on the demographic information that needs to be updated, users will need scanned copies of original PoI and PoA documents.
Below are the steps to update Aadhaar demographic details online:

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

Pan-Aadhaar link online: What happens if cards are not linked by March 31?

PAN-Aadhaar Link: A step by step guide to link two cards before deadline

PAN-Aadhaar link: Last date to link these two cards extended to June 30

Verify Aadhaar before accepting it as proof of identity, says UIDAI

Amarnath Yatra 2023 to commence from July 1, registration starts next week

Threat calls to Gadkari: Accused remanded in police custody till Apr 24

Sukhbir Badal writes to PM, seeks repeal of repressive laws like NSA, UAPA

USSD service to make UPI payments without Internet: Here's how to do it

Governor's power to withhold assent for bills should be reviewed: Baghel


Step 1: Go to Aadhaar Self Service Portal on the UIDAI website or search 'myAadhaar' portal
Step 2: Log in by entering your Aadhaar number followed by an OTP
Step 3: Tap on 'Document Update' and verify the existing information
Step 4: Using the drop-down list, select and then upload scanned copies of original documents for verification
Step 5: Aadhaar update request will be accepted, and a 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) will be generated
Note the update request number, to keep track of the process of updating your details. Once updated, the user can download the updated Aadhaar card version.
Topics : UIDAI | aadhaar card | UIDAI security | BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 10:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon